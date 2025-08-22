In a decisive crackdown on threats to national security, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked an additional 6,000 student visas, bringing the total to an astonishing 10,000 since the Trump Administration’s renewed focus on immigration enforcement, reflecting our policy initiative enforced at the highest levels with tangible results.

This sweeping action targets visa holders—predominantly students—whose activities undermine U.S. foreign policy and public safety, with a significant emphasis on those linked to pro-Hamas sentiments.

The State Department’s rigorous vetting, including social media scrutiny, has identified individuals involved in campus disruptions, criminal acts like assault and DUI, and overt support for designated terrorist groups like Hamas, aligning with the administration’s zero-tolerance stance.

Deport Pro-Hamas VISA Holders Now!

This policy shift is fueled by grassroots pressure, notably from Act for America, which has mobilized over 5 million actions—emails, phone calls, social media posts, and petitions—urging the Trump Administration to deport pro-Hamas visa holders. Their campaign, “Deport Pro-Hamas Visa Holders Now,” underscores a public demand to protect American values from radical ideologies. Rubio’s efforts build on this momentum, with the State Department revoking visas daily, targeting not just students but also hinting at future actions against pro-Hamas professors and staff. The goal is clear: dismantle networks that indoctrinate youth, incite violence, and weaken national security, as seen in campus takeovers and antisemitic incidents.

Stop the Stealth ‘Civilizational Jihad’ Now!

As we celebrate these results, the fight isn’t over. We must push for 10 million actions in this campaign, pressuring lawmakers to pass critical national security bills, including designating the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, defunding and deporting pro-Hamas and Hamas operatives on campuses, and defunding all sympathetic pro-Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood network-affiliated groups!

We must decisively dismantle the Muslim Brotherhood’s Islamist movement and its decades-long U.S. settlement initiative, while aggressively disrupting the surging wave of radical foreign students driving a violent, aggressive new front of Palestinian and Hamas organizing across America!

