Stan Hoffman
6h

No man is an Island they say, but unfortunately I spent most of my life as an Island. During the 1st Gulf War I was an instructor at the School of Infantry at Camp Lejeune. We had a Sgt who was the best Unit Leader by far, he was outstanding at the job. His Co went to Michelin City which was a live fire range built with tires to make walls for house clearing training. It was live fire, so when finished they did Inspection Arms to ensure every weapon had no round in the chamber. They did a total of 3 Inspection Arms and had the students break their weapons down for cleaning twice before they got back to the barracks turning the 120 students over to the Unit Leader who was on 24 hour Duty NCO. He had them clean weapons for an hour, then did an Inspection Arms, and took them to the Armory to turn in the weapons. While waiting in line, 1 student turned and fired a round point blank through the chest of the student behind him, killing the kid. He had to have snuck the round off the range and loaded it. Yet the Naval Investigative Service and Central Intelligence Division that did the investigation claimed the murderer was innocent because he was only 18 yrs old and didn't understand weapons safety. They charged the Duty NCO for the murder saying he was negligent in ensuring all weapons were clear of live ammo. I was the only one who stood up against that nonsense preaching that an 18 yr old on the block with no weapons safety training would be held for murder, this kid had weapons safety training since boot camp, he knew what he was doing. It got even worse because an Armory Guard at a different location on base shot the other Guard the same way and again they claimed he was innocent. The outstanding Unit Leader turned to alcohol to get through his time of tribulation and ended up being reduced to Cpl for DUI, loosing his career. I was crushed because I was standing like an Island in the midst of all the evil and the entire command came down on me like a ton of bricks trying to silence me. But after a year, I finally won and they reversed the charges and held the murderers accountable for murder. This story proves that if we stand for the truth, we can prevail, but if we stand alone we can be crushed as I was. Fortunately Act for America is 5 million strong and not an Island, and they stand for truth and righteousness and are getting things accomplished. United we stand, divided we fall. God bless all of you who stand with Act for America, may God continue to give us the victory.

