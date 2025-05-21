Act for America’s 5 million members have been relentless in advocating for policies to enforce President Trump’s national mandate to secure our borders, uphold immigration laws, and execute mass deportation of every illegal alien in the U.S. Through over 100 million actions—including emails, phone calls, and social media campaigns—their grassroots force, spanning 98% of U.S. counties, has pressured lawmakers to ensure state compliance with federal directives. They’ve demanded an end to sanctuary policies, full cooperation with ICE, and the completion of the border wall, while pushing for the defunding of non-compliant states. This unyielding movement aims to restore law and order, protect American communities, and send a clear message: no illegal immigrant, regardless of status, is above the law.

Support Mass Deportation Now and Donate Here>>

California’s Victory: US Attorney Bill Essayli’s Task Force Targets Sanctuary Policies

In a monumental win for immigration enforcement, California Assemblyman Bill Essayli has stepped into his new role as US Attorney for the Central District of California, announcing a first-in-the-nation groundbreaking task force in Los Angeles to dismantle the state’s sanctuary policies. Operation Guardian Angel, launched on May 19, 2025, unites ICE, Homeland Security Investigations (HIS), DEA, FBI, ATF, and Border Patrol to target illegal immigrants with criminal records. Essayli’s strategy is clear: every day, the task force scans criminal databases to identify jailed illegal immigrants who have re-entered the country—a federal felony. Once identified, the team files complaints and secures arrest warrants before these individuals are released from state custody. Since President Trump’s inauguration, 350 warrants have been filed in Essayli’s jurisdiction, with plans to issue up to 50 per week, signaling a seismic shift from the Biden administration’s mere 17 filings over two years.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry announced increased cooperation with ICE on May 15, 2025, reversing prior resistance. Louisiana now honors ICE detainer requests, ensuring that illegal immigrants with criminal charges are transferred to federal custody for deportation proceedings. This move aligns with a broader trend of states stepping up enforcement. Florida’s landmark 2023 bill, S.B. 1718, mandates all state and local enforcement agencies cooperate with ICE, resulting in over 6,000 arrests of illegal immigrants in the first 100 days of the Trump administration, as reported by ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons. The bill has been a model for others, empowering local police to detain and transfer undocumented individuals directly to federal authorities.

Support States for ICE Immigration Enforcement and Donate Here>>

Beyond California, Louisiana, and Florida, recent efforts to counter sanctuary policies have gained momentum. On May 1, 2025, Texas Governor Greg Abbott expanded S.B. 4, authorizing state officers to arrest anyone suspected of illegal entry, with over 1,200 arrests reported this month alone. South Dakota’s S.B. 7 and Wyoming’s H.B. 0133, passed in April 2025, prohibit sanctuary policies statewide, mandating local cooperation with ICE. These laws reflect a growing pushback against sanctuary jurisdictions, with ICE reporting a 30% increase in deportations of criminal illegal immigrants nationwide since January 2025.

The establishment narrative paints sanctuary policies as protective of community trust, but critics argue they shield dangerous criminals, as evidenced by a 2015 estimate of 10,000 serious foreign criminals released in sanctuary zones. Essayli’s task force and Louisiana’s cooperation directly challenge this, prioritizing public safety over ideological resistance. The contrast is stark: while California’s sanctuary law, the California Values Act, limits local cooperation with ICE, Essayli’s federal authority overrides these barriers, ensuring no criminal illegal immigrant slips through the cracks.

Grassroots Might Forces Creative Solutions to Meet Your Demands-Help Us Keep Up the Heat! Donate Here>>

Act for America is leading the charge against sanctuary states, advocating for defunding these jurisdictions, mass deportation, reining in rogue judges, and full state cooperation with ICE. They call for stopping the border invasion and finishing the wall, having mobilized over 100 million actions through emails, phone calls, and social media to pressure representatives for stronger border security and enforcement. With mid-term elections looming, it’s imperative to support robust immigration law and order, join us now! Help us strike while the iron is hot to defend our elections and secure our borders. The fight for a safer America is on—your participation is critical.

Grassroots Power is the Sea Change Behind Every Victory!

Share

Take a Coffee Break and Fight for Border and Immigration Here>>

Act for Your State Border and Immigration Policy Here>>

We are passing laws, increasing enforcement capabilities, and reining in the courts, and we need your generous donation to help us increase the impact only Act for America can deliver!

Give a tax-deductible donation for real impact today!

Receive a free membership gift with your donation here>>

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!