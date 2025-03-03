Urgent! Democrat Senators Plan to Block a Bill to Protect Our Girls!
79% of All Americans Polled Agree-Only Biological Females Should Compete in Women and Girls’ Sports!
69% of Democrat Voters Agree Yet Democrat Senators are Planning to Filibuster this Bill Tonight!
Please take Half a Minute to Act! Please take an extra minute to call your Senators and leave a message! Post on Facebook and X and ask your friends to act for our girls tonight!
Don’t Miss Out on Our 2025 America First Celebration Half-Off Discount for New and Returning Subscribers for a Limited Time!
WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!
Act for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This comes from the people who claim they are all about protecting female reproductive rights in order to murder babies. They claim to be all about protecting peoples rights, but demanding that males can compete in female sports is not protecting women, its oppressing them. No matter how kind and sweet the words of the left are, they are wolves in sheep's clothing out to destroy. They simply use Sun Tzu, The Art of War, deception. Same tactic the serpent used in the Garden of Eden to bring down Eve, then Adam.