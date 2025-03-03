Urgent! Democrat Senators Plan to Block a Bill to Protect Our Girls!

79% of All Americans Polled Agree-Only Biological Females Should Compete in Women and Girls’ Sports!

69% of Democrat Voters Agree Yet Democrat Senators are Planning to Filibuster this Bill Tonight!

Please take Half a Minute to Act! Please take an extra minute to call your Senators and leave a message! Post on Facebook and X and ask your friends to act for our girls tonight!

