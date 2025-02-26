At Act for America, we’ve achieved over 44 million lawmaker-direct actions on election integrity and security since 2020.

We’ve got sixteen months to lock in every high-value priority—voter ID, audited paper ballots, hand counts, one-day elections, and enforced cleaned voter rolls—to secure our elections and gut the worst of fraud. The clock’s ticking to shred the flimsiest parts—mail-in voting, voting machines—that hand fraudsters the fattest chances to rob American voters blind.

There can be no delays or half-measures; we pass it all, or we lose it all!

Repost on X here»

“We're looking to go to a system now much different where one day voting, voter ID and we have to do that, and paper ballots, we want paper ballots. And when they do that, we're going to clean it up very, very well. But we had a great 2016. We had a much better 2020.” – President Trump

In response to the India Press, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the White House, the India Press questioned whether President Trump thought USAID had a role in election interference in the US in 2020 and Indian elections.

Trump responded, “So it could have had a role. There were a lot of bad things that happened in 2020. I think bad things happened in 2024. But it was too big to rig. We won by a tremendous margin. We won every swing state. We won the popular vote by millions of votes. So it was too big to rig. But yeah, I think they probably tried.”

Share

Let’s Save Our Elections to Save Our Republic!

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!