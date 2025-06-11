See Something, Say Something: Empowering Americans to Stop Terror Attacks

The horrific Boulder, Colorado, attack on June 1, 2025, where an Egyptian terrorist, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, disguised as a gardener and armed with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails, targeted a weekly pro-Israel demonstration, underscores the need for heightened vigilance.

America’s strength lies in its people—vigilant, courageous, and united against threats like terrorism. The Department of Homeland Security’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign empowers every citizen to be a frontline defender, turning awareness into action to prevent terror attacks.

Happy 14th Anniversary-Celebrating ‘See Something, Say Something!’

Terrorists often leave clues—subtle or overt—before striking. You don’t need to be an expert; your instincts and willingness to act are enough. As DHS emphasizes, “If you see something, say something—your report could be the key to stopping an attack.”

Here are practical, empowering ways you can spot and act on suspicious behaviors to prevent terror attacks:

Spot Unattended Items : Notice bags, packages, or vehicles left alone in busy places like malls, stadiums, or transit hubs. Trust your gut and report it immediately to security or police.

Watch for Unusual Surveillance : Look for individuals photographing or filming security measures, like cameras or checkpoints, at airports, government buildings, or events. Someone sketching a venue’s layout might be planning an attack. Note details and alert authorities.

Listen for Threatening Language : Overhear someone discussing plans to harm others, praising extremist groups, or expressing intent to acquire weapons? These are red flags.

Notice Behavioral Shifts : See a neighbor or acquaintance suddenly isolating themselves, stockpiling materials, or expressing radical views online? These could indicate radicalization. A sudden obsession with extremist content on social media is a cue to act.

Report via Accessible Channels: Use DHS’s “See Something, Say Something” app, call 911 for emergencies, or submit tips anonymously at tips.fbi.gov or local police non-emergency lines.

DHS data shows that 80% of terror plots disrupted since 2001 involved public reports of suspicious activity, from unattended bags to overheard threats.

Don’t let fear silence you. Reporting isn’t about suspicion—it’s about safety. You don’t need proof, just reasonable concern. As White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “The American people are the greatest asset in keeping our nation secure.” Share this mindset with your community—schools, workplaces, and civic groups can adopt DHS training to help identify potential threats. Together, we can build a culture of vigilance, not paranoia, ensuring no threat slips through.

"See Something, Say Something" Successes Include:

Circuit City Clerk, Fort Dix Attack Plot (2007):

A clerk at a Circuit City store in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, reported suspicious DVDs brought in for duplication, showing men firing weapons and chanting jihadist slogans. The FBI was alerted, leading to an investigation that uncovered a plot by six men, inspired by jihadist videos, to attack Fort Dix military base and kill soldiers. The plot was disrupted, resulting in five convictions for conspiracy and life sentences for three Duka brothers.

Cab Driver, New York City ISIS-Inspired Plot (2017):

A New York City cab driver reported a passenger’s suspicious behavior, including inquiries about crowded locations and references to extremist ideologies. The tip led to an FBI investigation, uncovering an ISIS-inspired plot to conduct a vehicular attack in Manhattan. The suspect was arrested before executing the plan, preventing potential casualties in a high-traffic area.

Social Media User, Oklahoma City Election Day Plot (2024):

An individual reported concerning online posts by a suspect in Oklahoma City, who was communicating with an Islamic State member, likely from the Khorasan Province (ISKP), about attacking polling stations on Election Day. The tip, flagged via social media monitoring, led to FBI intervention, disrupting the plot and arresting the suspect before any attack could occur.

These cases demonstrate the power of ordinary citizens—store clerks, community members, cab drivers, and online observers—in preventing terror attacks. By reporting suspicious activities through channels like local police, tips.fbi.gov, or the DHS “See Something, Say Something” app, they enabled law enforcement to act swiftly, saving countless lives.

This is your call to action. See something, say something, and stand tall as a protector of our nation.

