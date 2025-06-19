SCOTUS Victory for Kids Upholding Trans Ban: 24 States Still Allow Butchery

In a landmark 6-3 decision on June 18, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming medical treatments for minors, delivering a resounding victory for the protection of children across America. The ruling in U.S. v. Skrmetti affirms Tennessee’s Senate Bill 1 (SB1), enacted in 2023, which prohibits puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgeries for transgender youth under 18, recognizing the irreversible harm these interventions can cause. This decision not only safeguards Tennessee’s children but sets a powerful precedent for states to prioritize science and child welfare over ideological agendas, countering rogue hospitals and organizations that exploit vulnerable youth for profit.

European nations, once pioneers in gender-affirming care, have significantly rolled back these policies after rigorous scientific reviews exposed their risks. The United Kingdom, through its 2020 Cass Review, found insufficient evidence for the safety and efficacy of puberty blockers, leading England’s National Health Service to halt their use for minors with gender dysphoria in 2024. Sweden, a former leader in transgender treatments, restricted puberty blockers and hormones in 2022, citing potential harm, including infertility and psychological distress. Finland and Norway have similarly tightened eligibility, emphasizing psychotherapy over medical interventions. These reversals stem from a growing consensus that the long-term consequences—sterility, chronic pain, and emotional turmoil—outweigh unproven benefits, particularly when most children resolve gender confusion naturally.

Statistics underscore the wisdom of delaying irreversible decisions. Studies, including a 2021 Dutch longitudinal analysis, show that 80–90% of children with gender dysphoria align with their biological sex by or before puberty, with the majority of the remainder settling in young adulthood. A 2023 study in Pediatrics found only 1.4% of youth with gender dysphoria pursued medical transition after age 18, highlighting that most outgrow these feelings without intervention. Puberty blockers, which can lead to irreversible infertility, and surgeries, which carry risks of lifelong physical and emotional pain, are decisions too grave for minors to make. The Supreme Court’s ruling ensures that only adults, mature enough to weigh these risks, can make such life-altering choices, protecting children from premature, permanent harm.

The Court’s decision rebuffs activist-driven efforts to bypass parental consent and medical oversight. Rogue hospitals and organizations, often aligned with leftist school districts, have been caught encouraging minors to access these treatments without proper therapy or parental knowledge, prioritizing profit over science. In blue states, where Marxist-leaning policies exploit children as wedges to divide families, resistance to these bans persists despite evidence. The ruling empowers states to enforce protections, but vigilance is necessary to counter institutions that undermine child welfare. We must keep up the heat, pushing for bans in every state and, if possible, at the federal level, to ensure no child is subjected to experimental treatments under an ideological guise.

This victory is a clarion call for action. Twenty-six states have followed Tennessee’s lead, enacting bans on gender-affirming care for minors, bolstered by the Supreme Court’s affirmation of state authority to regulate medical practices. However, blue states continue to resist, endangering children by allowing these treatments. We pray for robust enforcement to hold accountable those who exploit vulnerable youth and for continued legislative momentum to protect America’s children from irreversible harm.

States with bans on gender-affirming care for minors (26) : AL, AR, AZ, FL, GA, ID, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NC, ND, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV

States allowing gender-affirming care for minors (24, plus DC): AK, CA, CO, CT, DE, HI, IL, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, NV, NJ, NM, NY, OR, PA, RI, VA, VT, WA, WI, WY, DC

