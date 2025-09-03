Secure Borders

Progress Made, Battles Ahead

Progress made at the southern border of the United States stands as a testament to what determined leadership can achieve. During President Trump’s first term, we witnessed border crossings plummet to their lowest levels in four decades—a staggering feat driven by policy, resolve, and the bold initiation of a border wall. This partial barrier, though incomplete, proved its worth as a proof of concept, slashing illegal crossings in key sectors. Within the first month of Trump’s second term, encounters moved towards flatlining numbers encountering less than 8,000 last month.

But Zero Crossings Does Not Mean Zero Encounters!

Yet, as we celebrate this progress, the work is far from over. The specter of unchecked migration, narco-terrorism, and human trafficking looms large, while new threats emerge along our northern frontier. To secure our nation for generations, we must double down on a comprehensive border security strategy that leaves no vulnerability unaddressed.

Just look at the alarming discovery of migrants exploiting El Paso's storm drains!

To prevent a Huns-like southern invasion—whether by narco-terrorists, Islamic extremists, or sophisticated cartel operatives—we need a multi-layered approach. First, complete the southern border wall, extending its coverage to high-traffic areas and reinforcing it with advanced technology. Drones, motion sensors, and AI-driven surveillance can create a virtual fence, detecting breach attempts before they occur. Second, bolster manpower. CBP and Border Patrol need more agents, better training, and cutting-edge tools to counter the advanced tactics of cartel-funded border penetrators, who pose the greatest threat to national security.

But the southern border is only half the story. Our northern border, spanning over 5,500 miles, is emerging as an increasing vulnerability. Canada, particularly British Columbia, has become a hub for fentanyl production and trafficking, with the DEA noting a surge in synthetic opioids crossing into the Pacific Northwest. Unlike the south, this border is vast, rugged, and largely under-patrolled, making it a prime target for smugglers and bad actors. Ignoring this shift would be a grave mistake.

With unified resolve, we can build a total border security infrastructure—physical, technological, and human—that ensures operational control for the next 250 years. Congress must prioritize appropriations for the wall, surveillance systems, and agent recruitment, while enforcing laws without apology.

The flatlining of southern border encounters is a victory to celebrate, but it’s not the finish line. Let’s secure both borders, protect our communities, and preserve the United States as a sovereign, thriving nation for generations to come.

