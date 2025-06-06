This year, Act for America is seizing a historic opportunity to save our nation, inspired by President Trump’s relentless drive to restore America’s soul.

With your support, we’ve grown from 1.5 million to over 5 million members since 2020, spanning 98% of U.S. counties. Together, we’re a conservative juggernaut, wielding cutting-edge digital tools to dominate social media, flood lawmakers’ inboxes, and drive policy from city halls to Capitol Hill. Our ACT NOW platform empowers you to read, act, and win in seconds, delivering over 300 million emails, calls, posts, and petitions—an unmatched force for real impact.

Will you support our work with a tax-deductible donation of $50, $100, $1000, or more today?

We’re not just a movement; we’re a grassroots battle tank fighting unconstitutional income taxes, rogue judges, and the Trans-Marxist agenda. We’re pushing to codify Trump’s executive orders into lasting laws, defending DOGE’s transparency, fair trade, and policies to end mass deportation and Congressional greed. From battling Super Sanctuary Cities to protecting parental rights, girls’ sports, and Judeo-Christian values, we’re turning your America First voice into law across Congress, statehouses, and school boards.

Fuel our relentless fight--Donate Today!

The clock is ticking. With a 516-day window before the midterms, we’re racing to pass bipartisan laws and cement Trump’s victories. To sustain this fight against the radical Left and Deep State, we must raise $500,000 by month’s end. Your generous, tax-deductible gift of $35, $50, $75, $100, $250, $500, or even $1,000 will fuel our mission to double our impact and secure constitutional liberty.

Stand with me today to meet our urgent $500,000 goal. Together, we’ll make these victories eternal and restore the Republic to the people—where it belongs!

Always devoted,

Brigitte Gabriel

