Jenny Hendley
10h

Thanks Brigette for doing all that you do, you are appreciated. I pray that Senator Hawley will prevail with the passing of this bill🙏 🙌. We shall prevail with good over evil. God bless America 🇺🇸 🙏 ❤️

HFCRights
5h

If you want votes, start by giving American parents their children back.

Right now, 23.4 million non-custodial parents are living in pain—separated from their children not because they are unfit, but because of a profit-driven system under Title IV-D and Title IV-E of the Social Security Act.

This isn’t about protecting children—it’s about maximizing revenue for courts, CPS, attorneys, and private contractors like Maximus (NYSE: MMS).

Meanwhile, families are torn apart.

Fathers are erased.

Mothers are criminalized.

Children suffer lifelong trauma.

And while some politicians fight tooth and nail to protect non-citizens, including those here illegally—loving, protective American parents are left to rot in a system that sees them as nothing more than case numbers and revenue streams.

📢 Call to Action:

We need lawmakers, nonprofits, and voters to stand up and say:

Enough is enough. Reunite families. Repeal Title IV-D. Reform CPS. Stop the incentives.

If you care about democracy, families, mental health, or justice—this is your fight too.

#ParentalRights #FamilyCourtReform #CPSAccountability #TitleIVD #TitleIVE #KeepFamiliesTogether #EndTheIncentives #ProtectOurChildren #CivilRights #

