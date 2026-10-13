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Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
Oct 13

Sample Flyer:

Ban the Veil and All Public Mask Wearing!

Freedom of Speech Works Both Ways

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Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
Oct 13Edited

Why haven't US states and municipalities passed laws banning all face coverings in public? It's happening in EU countries. It's a security threat since individuals are excepting themselves from all the CCTV cameras, so the Courts will likely approve it. Muslim women can still wear the head covering. It also gets at ANTIFA and like-minded groups who wear masks in public. Discussion of the issue will highlight Islamic misogyny. Islamists and their Communist/Hard Left allies will feel compelled to oppose such legislation. Good, let them.

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