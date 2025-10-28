As the U.S. government shutdown drags into its fourth week, the fate of federal workers, military personnel, and millions reliant on SNAP food aid hangs by a thread—just five Democrats need to cross the aisle to pass a clean continuing resolution and reopen operations until November 21. Loans stalled, paychecks frozen, and vulnerable families on the brink: this is the Democrats’ gamble.

To these elitists, people are puppets—useful serfs to trample for votes, then crush under an agenda of stealth socialism the masses reject. Federal workers aren’t partners; they’re pawns in a bid to seize power on the backs of the furloughed and famished. This shutdown exposes the rot: a party that once championed the working class now engineers crises to enthrone bureaucrats over citizens.

Contrast that with Argentina, where voters just delivered a landslide repudiation of communism in the midterms, handing President Javier Milei’s La Libertad Avanza a commanding 41% victory for 13 Senate and 64 House seats. Echoing Milei’s 2023 chainsaw revolution against Peronist socialism, the people surged against the very ideology now paralyzing America—proving freedom’s roar can drown out collectivist chaos.

Democrats in Congress aren’t fighting for bipartisanship; they’re playing a treacherous game to resurrect Obamacare subsidies, twisted to funnel healthcare to millions of illegal aliens via loopholes in Medicaid and ACA expansions.

Their stalled CR demands reverse Trump-era cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill, reinstating $200 billion over a decade for non-citizen coverage—priorities that sideline American citizens while bloating the welfare state.

This isn’t compassion; it’s a Trojan horse for open borders and fiscal ruin, weaponizing hunger to jam through extreme policies Trump rightly calls out as “madness.”

Worse, Democrats deafen themselves to their own base: polls show an 80/20 supermajority of Democratic voters opposing subsidies for illegal immigrants and demanding tougher border enforcement.

By ignoring this 80/20 rift, Democrats unmask their true colors: Marxist reconstructionists hell-bent on dismantling our Constitutional Republic for a Democrat Socialist regime.

Compare their bills—endless entitlements, regulatory strangulation, and identity-driven redistribution—to the Democratic Socialists of America’s 2025 platform or the Communist Party’s calls for “abolishing capitalism” through state control. The overlap is damning: Democrats have jumped the rails, mirroring the very “workers’ self-management” and “equitable redistribution” that birthed Venezuela’s collapse. Outliers like Sen. John Fetterman, who bucked the party line on a GOP CR, highlight the fracture—but they’re drowned out by the elite vanguard.

Now’s the hour to pierce the smokescreen. Talk to friends and family on the Left—show them the polls, the platforms, the human cost. Spark that hunger for truth, as Argentines did in their anti-communist thunderclap, and as Americans ignited in re-electing Trump to drain the swamp anew.

Fire these socialists in 2026; reclaim the Republic. Freedom isn’t negotiated—it’s seized. Let it ring from D.C. to the pampas. Viva la libertad!

