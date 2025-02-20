Brigitte Gabriel: Shut Down Office of Refugee Resettlement
Catherine Salgado | PJ Media | February 18, 2025
Brigitte Gabriel, a survivor of terrorism and a legal immigrant to America, wants the Trump administration to shut down the corrupt Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR).
The Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is a government agency. It is part of the Administration for Children and Families (ACF), which operates under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Gabriel, founder and chair of ACT for America, emphasized that the ORR was transformed by Barack Obama and Joe Biden into federal assistance for illegal aliens to game our system to their benefit. As long as you claimed to be a “refugee,” you could be sure of plenty of assistance in obtaining significant amounts of American taxpayer money. That, Gabriel emphasized, needs to end immediately.
The ORR’s government website provides the following word salad, saying it “promotes the health, well-being, and stability of refugees, unaccompanied children, and other eligible individuals and families through culturally responsive, trauma-informed, and strengths-based services.” It is worth noting that between 86% and 99% of asylum claims made through various programs under Obama and Biden were invalid.
ORR sounds like “bad satire,” but it’s all too real, Gabriel posted. “This isn’t just some random bureaucracy shuffling papers — it’s a full-blown operation that’s practically handing out cheat codes to refugees on how to exploit our systems. And guess who’s footing the bill? You are,” she explained.
Under open borders Biden and Obama, “the ORR morphed into a grotesque caricature of its original mission. Instead of focusing on genuine humanitarian aid, it’s become a taxpayer-funded concierge service for gaming America’s immigration and welfare systems,” Gabriel continued. “Need help navigating loopholes? Want tips on maximizing benefits? The ORR has your back — if you’re a refugee, that is. For the rest of us? Get lost.”
Shop and Support Act for America! Click Below.
We all know that the Biden-Harris administration focused on helping illegal aliens while ignoring American disaster victims, and ORR was part of the problem. “This isn’t about compassion; it’s about enabling a free-for-all at the expense of American citizens,” Gabriel argued. “The ORR’s budget has ballooned to billions, and what do we get for it? A system that prioritizes teaching newcomers how to milk our resources over protecting the sovereignty and stability of our nation.”
If Gabriel is right — and her allegations fit what we already know about the Biden administration — then it’s no wonder she declared, “Every dollar spent on this travesty is a dollar stolen from struggling American families, veterans, and communities already stretched thin. It’s time to pull the plug. The ORR isn’t just inefficient—it’s actively undermining the country. Shut it down immediately.”
Sounds as if Trump’s DOGE has yet another unconstitutional and corrupt federal agency to investigate and potentially shut down. Instead of helping fake refugees obtain more of our money, it’s time the federal government prioritized helping Americans achieve prosperity.
Help Us Defend Musk Against the Left’s Threats to Remove Him!
Don’t Miss Out on Our 2025 America First Celebration Half-Off Discount for New and Returning Subscribers for a Limited Time!
WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!
Act for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
As a Marine I payed state taxes to my home state because I felt it necessary to remain loyal to the state my family resided in, and the state I grew up in. When I got out in the early 90's I remained in N.C and went to the local JUCO to enroll in welding courses to learn a new trade. The head of finances for the school spoke with me to get in state tuition. He asked if I had been a tax paying resident of N.C. for at least 1 year. I said no, I paid taxes to my home state. He said I don't care, just say yes and I will get you in state tuition otherwise you'll have to pay out of state tuition. He asked again and again I said no. Frustrated, he kept asking me the same question telling me to just lie saying it doesn't matter, everyone lies. I kept saying no and so I didn't get to enroll because I couldn't afford out of state tuition. Finally he gave up saying your level of integrity is to high. This mentality of just lie and I'll get you financial help goes even deeper than immigration. The man was a highly educated man wearing a fine 3 piece suit and he was coaching me to lie so he could gain enrollment money for the JUCO and that was in the early 90's. So the moral decay of our nation started long before we elected the first muslim President to lead our nation into lgbtq hades and start his race baiting war and war on police. Obama gladly led our already morally corrupt nation even deeper into the abyss of hades. With moral depravity being taught in our schools for so long is what led to this massive problem we have today. And it came about with the help of poor spiritual leadership in our church's for I remember as a child hearing "you have nothing to worry about, Jesus will forgive you of all your sins" being preached in the pulpits. Really, show me where Jesus said you can sin all you want and I'll simply forgive you of everything. He said you reap what you sow, we sowed wickedness and our nation has been reaping wickedness and the judgments that go along with it. That's why I've preached for years, if my people who are called by My(God's) name will repent of their wicked ways, humble themselves and seek Me in prayer I shall heal their land. The key is if we who are called by the name of God repent, He didn't say if the unbeliever repents which is what we continually want, its we the believers who must repent and seek God, then the healing will begin and unbelievers will begin to follow into repentance and faith in God. Otherwise we continue down the path as written in Isaiah which says My(God's) people are destroyed because they lack knowledge and that knowledge is how He designed us to live not our foolish ways of if it feels good do it. Oh but we made money pushing the lies like if it feels good do it. Wrong, the rich elites made money enslaving us to wickedness, the middle class shrank, and the poor became poorer and dependent upon the false god government. The world has laughed at us as they stole our taxes, manufacturing base, and lots of technology. If you've fallen from God, remember it is written "a righteous man may fall 7 times, but he will still get back up, when the wicked fall, they shall not get back up." So repent, return to God that He may lift you back up. May God bless all His believers and all who will come to Him.