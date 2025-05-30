Shut Them Down: The Muslim Brotherhood’s Domestic Threat Must Be Stopped

The Muslim Brotherhood is a malignant force, a global cancer that poisons hearts and minds, inciting hatred, murder, and the subversion of governments in its self-proclaimed “Grand Global Jihad.” For decades, this organization has cloaked itself in the guise of civil rights, peace, and victimhood, crying out against “Islamophobia” to mask its true agenda: the domination of the West and the destruction of free societies. The time for naivety is over. The Muslim Brotherhood must be stopped.

This is not a fringe group operating in the shadows of far-off lands. The Brotherhood has infiltrated Europe and America, exploiting free societies to advance its insidious goals. In Europe, it has orchestrated a largely bloodless invasion, leveraging weak free speech laws to silence dissenters under the guise of combating “hate speech.” Across America, the same Brotherhood operates openly, occupying elected positions, shaping policy, and wielding influence through fear and intimidation.

9/11 and 10/7 IS THE MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD!

The Brotherhood’s ties to global terrorism are undeniable. It serves as the connective tissue linking every major Islamic terrorist organization—Al Qaeda, ISIS, the Taliban, Iran’s Ayatollah regime, Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and their proxies. Despite being outlawed in much of the Middle East, the Brotherhood operates freely in the United States, with networks spanning Washington, D.C., every state, and college campuses nationwide.

The atrocities of October 7, 2023, laid bare the Brotherhood’s barbarity. Hamas, a Brotherhood offshoot, unleashed unimaginable horrors on Israeli civilians, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. Hostages still endure torture, justified by the Brotherhood’s belief in an Islamic Waqf—a sacred endowment claiming any land once under Muslim control, including all of Israel, as eternally Islamic. This ideology drives their relentless campaign to erase Israel, America’s only democratic ally in the Middle East.

In the U.S., the Brotherhood’s influence is alarmingly entrenched. Key figures like Nihad Awad, president of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), have openly praised Hamas and the October 7 attack, denying Israel’s right to self-defense. Awad, originally the Director of Public Relations for the Islamic Association for Palestine (IAP), was implicated in funneling $12 million to Hamas, as revealed in the Holy Land Foundation trials. Awad and two associates of IAP, both former Presidents, co-founded the new organization CAIR to replace the IAP after the FBI shut them down. At the recent Islamic Society of North America’s (ISNA) 2025 conference, Awad unveiled a chilling plan: funding 4,000 U.S. mosques to produce 50,000 Muslim lawyers, journalists, and influencers by 2040, alongside electing 50 Muslim congressmen within six years. This is not assimilation—it is conquest, and it’s speeding up.

The Brotherhood’s infiltration runs deep. Its pillars, such as CAIR and ISNA, have infiltrated the State Department, National Intelligence, Department of Education, and even past White House administrations under Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, and Biden. These groups shape U.S. policy to weaken America’s resolve, turn public opinion against Israel, and shield their operations. The Obama administration’s decision to halt the Holy Land Foundation investigation allowed the Brotherhood to grow exponentially, legitimizing its network through official consultations in key American institutions.

The Brotherhood’s success in radicalizing American youth is terrifying. Senior Hamas leaders boast that their “wildest dreams” are coming true as American students chant Hamas genocide slogans like “From the River to the Sea” and “Free, Free Palestine.” This is the result of the Brotherhood’s campus networks, which exploit free speech to propagate hate while accusing critics of bigotry. Some radicalized students have already acted on this indoctrination, targeting Jews and Zionists in acts of violence, including the shocking double murder we just witnessed.

THE ‘FREE PALESTINE’ DC DOUBLE MURDER IS MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD!

America cannot tolerate this existential threat. The Muslim Brotherhood must be designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), and all affiliated groups—CAIR, ISNA, and others—must be banned. Every member, staffer, and donor must be investigated. The Brotherhood’s ideology, rooted in the belief that any land they control is eternally Muslim, is fundamentally incompatible with America’s Judeo-Christian values and constitutional principles. Their mosque-building is not about worship; it is about colonization, aiming to impose Sharia law and subvert our Republic.

We must stop apologizing for our values and fearing labels like “Islamophobe.” Uncontrolled immigration and cultural relativism have pushed Europe to the brink of collapse, and America is next unless we act. Not all cultures are equal—some, like the Brotherhood’s, are destructive and incompatible with freedom. We must speak boldly, unafraid of accusations, to save our nation. I’ve been called a racist, bigot, and Islamophobe. Has it silenced me? Never. It only makes me louder.

The Muslim Brotherhood dreams of an Islamic flag over the White House and every state capitol. They will not stop until they achieve global domination unless we stop them first.

America is a Judeo-Christian nation, a constitutional Republic that will not be subdued. We must shut them down—now—before they gain another inch. Are you with me?

