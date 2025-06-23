Midnight Hammer: Defeating Iran’s Nuclear Threat and Securing Our Future

For two decades, the specter of Iran’s nuclear ambitions has haunted the United States, a threat underscored by the chilling findings of the 2008 EMP Commission report. This report detailed Iran’s capability to launch satellites armed with nuclear devices, orbiting over America’s heartland. These satellites, with names like “Lights Out,” could have unleashed an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) by detonating a nuclear warhead in low Earth orbit, crippling the U.S. power grid, communications, and critical infrastructure. The EMP Commission estimated a 90% mortality rate within months, with survivors facing starvation, dehydration, and societal collapse as food, water, and medical systems failed. Such a detonation would fry unshielded electronics across vast regions, halting transportation, banking, and emergency services, effectively sending America back to a pre-industrial era. Russia and China, with advanced space and nuclear capabilities, could similarly deploy weaponized satellites, amplifying this existential threat. An EMP attack requires no re-entry, only a high-altitude burst, making it a low-cost, high-impact weapon for rogue states or superpowers alike.

Ronald Reagan boldly prioritized hardening our power grid against EMP threats during the Cold War, but Bill Clinton’s reckless defunding of these efforts left our entire nation dangerously vulnerable to catastrophic grid failure.

In our early days, Act for America took this threat seriously, training communities nationwide to prepare for such a cataclysm. Yet, much of America remained asleep, lulled by policies of appeasement and diplomacy toward a regime that repeatedly vowed to annihilate Israel and America—threats never rhetorical but rooted in fanatical intent. In fact, a little less than half of Americans who live in Hurricane and earthquake-prone areas have properly prepared for a minimum recommended three-day emergency supply, opting to rely on the government to come to their aid.

Iran’s radical transformation began under President Carter, whose policies tacitly supported the 1979 overthrow of the Shah, a leader who outlawed head coverings for women and maintained regional stability. The Shah’s fall opened the door for the Muslim Brotherhood’s fanatical ideology to take root, birthing a theocratic terror regime under Ayatollah Khomeini. This regime, driven by apocalyptic zeal, pursued nuclear weapons for decades, building a program capable of wiping nations off the map. Their satellites, hovering over U.S. skies, kept us on edge, knowing a single detonation could end life as we know it, with all the focus on long-range missile capability.

Today, under President Trump’s resolute leadership, the world breathes easier. Operation Midnight Hammer, a targeted campaign, has obliterated Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, dismantling decades of progress. Israel’s simultaneous strikes eliminated key Iranian Revolutionary Guard generals, crippling the regime’s command structure. Yet, the fight is far from over. Both nations remain vigilant, bracing for retaliation. Israel faces a relentless barrage of long-range missiles, forcing citizens into bomb shelters. At the same time, America contends with Iranian kill squads and terror cells from Hamas, Al Qaeda, and ISIS embedded in our communities. Israel’s reports of Iran’s two assassination attempts on Trump heighten the urgency, with the FBI’s 2024 alerts confirming over 1,000 active terror cell investigations in the U.S., a stark reminder of the enemy within.

Reflecting on twenty years of national security advocacy, I feel both celebration and heightened alertness. Trump’s decisive action has ended Iran’s nuclear ambitions, but the regime remains intact. Americans must stay proactive—report suspicious activities, vocally support Israel’s multi-front war of self-defense, and pressure representatives to back Israel with unwavering resolve. Israel’s fight is our fight, as Iran’s ideology and reach threaten us all. We must hunt down terror cells hiding in our cities, ensuring they find no safe haven to strike.

Iran and Lebanon could reclaim their former glory, casting off the shackles of radicalism in our lifetime! This vision requires our continued fight. Let us pray for Israel’s safety, support their right to exist, stand firm against Iran’s terror proxies, and hold the line.

Make Iran Great Again!

Make Lebanon Great Again!

