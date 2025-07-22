I’m convinced that the “average” Democratic voter has no clue about the true ideology of Leftism and the Democratic Party. Historically, they are (excuse me) as dumb as rocks, and they probably don’t even know what the word “ideology” means. Now, the Obamas, Pelosis, Schumer, etc., know EXACTLY what they are doing. They are godless, globalist, Marxist-Leninists who are deliberately trying to destroy the traditional values and beliefs of the United States of America. But the average Democratic Party voter isn’t nearly that educated.

So, I want to help them out a little here. If you want to be a leftist, here is what you have to believe, and here is some history of your ideology.

1. The first thing you have to do to be a Leftist is to be full of hate. Vladimir Lenin, of Marxism/Leninism fame, the man who ramrodded the Russian Revolution of 1917 and foisted communism upon the world, wrote, “We must hate—hatred is the basis of communism. Children must be taught to hate their parents if they are not communists.” And, “hatred is truly the ‘beginning of all wisdom.’” This is a fairly obvious characteristic of Leftists; just look at their feelings towards Donald Trump. To be a Leftist, you have to hate as your primary human characteristic. Vladimir Lenin, one of their founders, said so. Wisdom begins with hatred.

2. If you want to be a Leftist, you also have to be a liar. Lenin again: “A lie told often enough becomes the truth.” Just keep repeating the lie until enough people believe it. All politicians lie, of course, but it is inherent in Leftist ideology. If you want to be a Leftist, you have to be a liar. They go hand in hand.

3. If you want to be a Leftist, you have to be an atheist. Lenin: “Our program necessarily includes the propaganda of atheism.” Karl Marx: “Communism begins where atheism begins.” Keep in mind that these two men are among the great philosophers and thinkers of modern Leftism, specifically Marxism-Leninism and communism. This is Leftism. Leftism is not just a bunch of political beliefs that Democrats hold in opposition to Trump and Republicans. It is an entire system of thought. Atheism is a way of life, a denial of God and everything He stands for. That’s Leftism. If you want to be a Leftist, be consistent.

4. If you want to be a Lefty, you have to be violent. Lenin: “You cannot make a revolution in white gloves.” The Democratic Party Leftists are trying to “revolutionize” America, change it from its traditional limited government, capitalistic, personal responsibility, Judeo-Christian roots, to a government-dominated, socialist, morally “live and let live,” “everybody does that which is right in his own eyes” country. Revolutions, Lenin said, can’t be done without violence. Remember George Floyd.

5. If you want to be a Leftist, you have to be willing to destroy the middle class. Lenin: “The way to crush the bourgeoisie is to grind them between the millstones of taxation and inflation.” Joe Biden, anyone?

6. Let’s look at some of the history of Leftist philosophy as it was played out by Vladimir Lenin in his revolution:

–He gave Cheka, his secret police, the right to torture or kill without trial or any judicial supervision.

–Within 2 years, Cheka had 20,000 men and women with the power to kill and torture.

–The number of innocent people imprisoned is unknown, but it was in the millions. One of the Cheka’s favorite methods was to soak people’s hands in gloves in boiling water and then yank off the gloves, pulling off the skin.

–People’s arms and legs were broken, and they were tossed into the river.

–They stole whatever they wanted, even from each other, and there were no legal repercussions.

–People were mutilated while still alive. Actually, Democrats are doing that, too, to children. Is that the kind of people you want to associate with? Well, be a Leftist if you do.

Folks, there are literally thousands—thousands—of such stories in history books about what atheistic, communist Leftists did in the 20th century, and on into our own. You’ve heard about the forced organ harvesting and persecution of Christian believers in China. The CCP turned a virus loose on humanity that killed countless millions. Have you ever heard them apologize for it? But, the Democratic Party doesn’t WANT you to hear these stories, the examples I’ve given above. They only want you to think they are “compassionate” and “care” about humanity. No, they don’t. Remember point one—“hate is the beginning of wisdom.”

As long as they get their way, as long as you do what they tell you to, as long as you let them control you, they’ll only torture and kill their opponents. Their ideology teaches them to hate, lie, and be violent. And they do.

Is that what you want to be? Be a Leftist if you do.