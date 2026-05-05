Act for America

Act for America

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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
8h

You talk about Socialism. What about the muslims TRYING to take over the USA?

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
2h

Sixty years of socialist teachings by union teachers fouling the minds of our children has borne this fruit. These children are now the adults infiltrating the halls of government with their socialist ideas.

Throw in the takeover of cities by Muslims and disaster looms in our future.

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