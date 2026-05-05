Watch closely as the venom of socialism spreads through America’s great cities. It promises compassion, equity, and justice for the working class. Yet in practice, it delivers only decay, exodus, and broken promises. The evidence is no longer theoretical—it’s visible on the streets of Seattle and New York City, where socialist-inspired leadership is turning urban jewels into cautionary tales. And now, Los Angeles stands at the edge of the same abyss.

In Seattle, voters handed power to a self-proclaimed socialist mayor, Katie Wilson. Her response to reports of millionaires fleeing the city due to punishing taxes and far-left policies? A casual wave and a blunt “bye,” followed by laughter at a public forum. She dismissed authentic concerns as “super overblown.” The reaction was swift and furious: “We’re doomed,” critics rightly declared. This isn’t leadership—it’s economic suicide. When you drive away the wealth creators and job providers who fund public services, you don’t build utopia. You accelerate collapse.

Seattle’s failures run deeper than one juvenile mayor. Massive spending on homelessness—hundreds of millions poured into authorities and programs—has produced audits revealing $13 million in unaccounted funds, massive cash deficits, and rising problems on the streets despite the investment. Drug use, encampments, and disorder persist. Progressive taxes and anti-business attitudes chase out the productive, leaving fewer dollars to solve the very crises socialism claims to fix. The city that once symbolized innovation now warns the nation: chasing “equity” through redistribution chokes growth and abandons the vulnerable.

New York City offers an even starker warning. Under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist, the city confronts a historic $5.4 billion budget shortfall. The proposed solution? A “pied-à-terre” tax on luxury second homes worth $5 million or more. Proponents promised $500 million in new revenue. Reality, according to the city comptroller’s analysis, is far grimmer: closer to $340–$380 million at best, with potential ongoing losses of $40 million annually as wealthy residents sell, relocate, or avoid the city altogether. Tax the rich, they say—until the rich leave and the tax base shrinks. Then what?

New York grapples with persistent homelessness, with over 100,000 people in shelters on any given night, alongside the lingering strains of the migrant influx. Spending spirals, yet core services and public safety suffer. Mamdani’s vision of soaking high earners ignores a fundamental truth: wealth is not a fixed pie to be sliced. Punitive policies shrink the pie. Businesses relocate. Talent flees to lower-tax, pro-growth states. Working families are left behind to pay the price through higher costs, fewer opportunities, and crumbling infrastructure. This is the instant sting of socialism’s venom—sweet rhetoric followed by immediate pain.

Unconscionably, Los Angeles now flirts with the same mistake. Democratic socialist Nithya Raman, a DSA-aligned councilmember, is positioned as a leading contender for mayor—dubbed the “next Mamdani.” If voters there choose the path of inspiring slogans over proven results, they risk importing the same cycle of tax-and-spend failure, homelessness expansion, and middle-class erosion.

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What will it take for voters to wake up? These leaders speak passionately about affordability, justice, and helping the little guy. Yet results tell a different story. Seattle’s mayor waves goodbye to millionaires. New York’s socialist mayor watches revenue projections evaporate. Programs meant to end homelessness consume fortunes while encampments multiply. Time after time, democratic socialism confuses good intentions with effective governance. It weaponizes envy, punishes success, and expands government dependency—all while reality delivers the bill.

Cities like these are blaring a nationwide alarm: Democratic socialists do not make effective leaders. They excel at activism and soundbites but falter at balancing budgets, fostering safe streets, and creating broad prosperity. Their policies accelerate decline because they reject human nature and basic economics. People respond to incentives. Over-tax the productive, and they leave. Under-enforce the law, and disorder reigns. Promise everything for free, and fiscal cliffs appear.

The rest of America must heed this warning before it’s too late. Do not be seduced by charismatic siren calls for “systemic change.” Look at the laboratories of socialism in our major cities. They are failing precisely because they prioritize ideology over stewardship. True compassion builds environments where families thrive, businesses grow, and opportunity is real—not through endless redistribution, but through security, low taxes, and accountability.

The sting is instant, but recovery demands courage. Reject the venom. Demand leaders who understand that cities flourish when they reward work, enforce laws, and live within their means. Seattle and New York have shown the cost. The question is whether the country will learn—or repeat the experiment until more American dreams are poisoned.

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