My heart breaks with you, horrified as Islamic enclaves devour America’s core and transform your Judeo-Christian neighborhoods—from Texas’s EPIC City to New York’s hamlets. I’m shocked but not surprised; for decades, I’ve screamed this warning, as ‘They Must Be Stopped’. Your outrage ignites my fight against this Muslim Brotherhood insurgency.
In Texas, EPIC City’s imams spew hatred for Jews and Christians, echoing the venom that crushed my Lebanese homeland—once 80% Christian, its capital “the Jewel of the Middle East.” Now, Hezbollah rules, Christians fade to 2%, our voice nearly silenced. Patriots, let this chill your spine!
Israel saved me; America became my home, where I’ve battled for both for over 20 years. I’ve shouted this globally—to Congress, the UN, Israel’s Knesset, churches small and massive. A top National Security Analyst, I blazed across Fox, CNN, even left-wing media, crying: wake up! Post-9/11, we fought Islamists who ally with Marxists, tearing at our Republic. We must crush this dual threat with fierce grassroots power!
Texas, Dearborn, Minnesota’s Somali hubs, New Jersey, New York—it’s a Muslim Brotherhood-Hamas network, posing as moderates, waging stealth jihad. The 2007 Holy Land Foundation trial exposed their 100-year plan to infiltrate Congress, legislatures, institutions—not to join, but to dominate. Polls show 80% of Palestinians cheer October 7’s massacre; these enclaves call us infidels, dogs, hell-bound, demanding our tolerance while plotting supremacy.
They twist our Constitution, waging lawfare, grabbing land for compounds like EPIC City to isolate, not unite. CAIR and ISNA—Brotherhood’s twin pillars—drive this, despite Mustafaa Carroll’s claim, “We’re Texans building homes,” despite their EPIC Imam spewing hateful rhetoric against Christians and Jews and praising the ”Gaza Fighters” while praying for their victory, and who’ve seduced local interfaith leaders into thinking they are “siblings.”
October 7’s horrors praised on campuses, in mosques, and Islamic events shows Hamas’s reach, behind the Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Islamic Society of North America’s (ISNA) slick masks. They’re here to conquer, not coexist. Interfaith talks with imams are a vile ruse—our leaders must reject this! Naïve clergy and officials, lured by “tolerance,” hand wolves our government and institutions, enabling subjugation. We’ve found 51 bills pushing Islamism across North America—daggers to our heart. Local officials grant waivers, easing enclaves’ spread, and we must act quickly.
Note: CAIR and ISNA aren’t advocates; they’re the Brotherhood’s command, steering affiliates to reshape America, per trial evidence.
Will America fall like Lebanon, where I saw Christians slaughtered, cities ruined? My Muslim friends—loving, American—fear this extremism but stay silent, their lives at stake. I fight for them, as they back us quietly. Urge their private support, but we lead public battles—retribution in their communities is real.
In the weeks and months to come, I am determined to both inform and mobilize you at “Trump Speed” because we don’t have a minute to lose!
We must flood Congress, statehouses, city halls, demanding investigations, enforcing laws. Expose CAIR, ISNA, and their Brotherhood roots as threats, not allies. Their plan thrives on apathy; truth will smash it. My warnings arm you to fight smart.
This is our watch, our duty! I share your fury, your fear. Join me to save America. They must be stopped!
Muslim Brotherhood Plan for North America, Pg 16 for English Translation.
Why wont Muslims expand more to MN since Zero in TX for said city
There is no doubt our leaders, especially in the church are clueless when it comes to dealing with the radical islamic movement. Just as Chamberlin was clueless when he spoke to hitler, a man who was known as a slick talking evil liar who even wrote his book mien kamph telling everyone his plans to take over Germany and go to war. He declared "peace, peace, hitler has assured me we will have peace in our time." Shortly after WWII began and hundreds of millions of people were slaughtered. Radical islam is no different, we know they have their book which tells them its ok to lie in order to further islam the same as hitler lied to further nazism. We know the radicals speak with a peaceful attitude and rhetoric when they are trying to infiltrate us. We know they tell their radicals to hate and kill us behind our backs. We know they have been using this tactic for 1400 years, and yet we still have leaders who think they can negotiate with them. Ludicrous. Show me in the scriptures where God told His people to negotiate with evil people? I won't hold my breath waiting for you to find it because you won't. Jesus did say we are to love our enemies, but that doesn't mean we negotiate and give in to them. I've shown my love to radial islamic propagandists who tried to get me to hate Israel by telling them straight up, satan is the father of lies and hatred which leads to death and destruction, islam is the worship of lies and hatred which leads to death and destruction, are you still having a problem figuring out who you serve. Its satan who wants to kill and destroy, not the One True God of Israel who wants us to have life and life more abundantly. When they cried we are tired of living cursed, I told them God promised Abraham I shall bless those who bless thee and I shall curse those who curse thee and that promise goes to Israel and all who put their faith in Him. You've been cursing Jews, Judeo/Christians, and Israel for 1400yrs so you brought the cursing of God upon your own heads, you have no one to blame but yourself. Want to be blessed? Quit cursing God's people and start blessing them. When a fake PA cried a rant of how he wants justice for all the killing Israel is doing to the fake PA, I told him your getting justice. You taught your children to hate and murder Israeli's. You whipped them up into a frenzy and had them violently attack Israel. Now Israel is fighting in defense of their people. You sowed the death and destruction, so now your reaping the very death and destruction you sowed, your receiving your just reward so stop crying about it. To all these comments I've never had one reply back. The truth hurts and they don't want to hear the truth which is exactly what my Lord and Savior did, He told the truth no matter how bad it hurt someone's feelings. It is showing love to my enemy to tell him the truth, it is showing evil to coddle them with the fake love that so many so called Preachers like to push being tolerant to all evil, don't make waves nonsense. When Israel crossed over the Jordan to take the promised land God warned the people that He was expelling the inhabitants before them because of their evil ways and if you become like them, I will expel you also. Well it happened to Israel and they were scattered to the 4 corners of the earth. Don't think He will not do that to the US if we keep heading into apostacy. Our enemies are laughing as they take us over. Repent, humble yourself before God and seek His face in prayer and He will heal our land. God does not tolerate evil.