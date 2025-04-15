My heart breaks with you, horrified as Islamic enclaves devour America’s core and transform your Judeo-Christian neighborhoods—from Texas’s EPIC City to New York’s hamlets. I’m shocked but not surprised; for decades, I’ve screamed this warning, as ‘They Must Be Stopped’. Your outrage ignites my fight against this Muslim Brotherhood insurgency.

In Texas, EPIC City’s imams spew hatred for Jews and Christians, echoing the venom that crushed my Lebanese homeland—once 80% Christian, its capital “the Jewel of the Middle East.” Now, Hezbollah rules, Christians fade to 2%, our voice nearly silenced. Patriots, let this chill your spine!

Israel saved me; America became my home, where I’ve battled for both for over 20 years. I’ve shouted this globally—to Congress, the UN, Israel’s Knesset, churches small and massive. A top National Security Analyst, I blazed across Fox, CNN, even left-wing media, crying: wake up! Post-9/11, we fought Islamists who ally with Marxists, tearing at our Republic. We must crush this dual threat with fierce grassroots power!

Texas, Dearborn, Minnesota’s Somali hubs, New Jersey, New York—it’s a Muslim Brotherhood-Hamas network, posing as moderates, waging stealth jihad. The 2007 Holy Land Foundation trial exposed their 100-year plan to infiltrate Congress, legislatures, institutions—not to join, but to dominate. Polls show 80% of Palestinians cheer October 7’s massacre; these enclaves call us infidels, dogs, hell-bound, demanding our tolerance while plotting supremacy.

They twist our Constitution, waging lawfare, grabbing land for compounds like EPIC City to isolate, not unite. CAIR and ISNA—Brotherhood’s twin pillars—drive this, despite Mustafaa Carroll’s claim, “We’re Texans building homes,” despite their EPIC Imam spewing hateful rhetoric against Christians and Jews and praising the ”Gaza Fighters” while praying for their victory, and who’ve seduced local interfaith leaders into thinking they are “siblings.”

October 7’s horrors praised on campuses, in mosques, and Islamic events shows Hamas’s reach, behind the Council for American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and Islamic Society of North America’s (ISNA) slick masks. They’re here to conquer, not coexist. Interfaith talks with imams are a vile ruse—our leaders must reject this! Naïve clergy and officials, lured by “tolerance,” hand wolves our government and institutions, enabling subjugation. We’ve found 51 bills pushing Islamism across North America—daggers to our heart. Local officials grant waivers, easing enclaves’ spread, and we must act quickly.

Note: CAIR and ISNA aren’t advocates; they’re the Brotherhood’s command, steering affiliates to reshape America, per trial evidence.

Will America fall like Lebanon, where I saw Christians slaughtered, cities ruined? My Muslim friends—loving, American—fear this extremism but stay silent, their lives at stake. I fight for them, as they back us quietly. Urge their private support, but we lead public battles—retribution in their communities is real.

In the weeks and months to come, I am determined to both inform and mobilize you at “Trump Speed” because we don’t have a minute to lose!

We must flood Congress, statehouses, city halls, demanding investigations, enforcing laws. Expose CAIR, ISNA, and their Brotherhood roots as threats, not allies. Their plan thrives on apathy; truth will smash it. My warnings arm you to fight smart.

This is our watch, our duty! I share your fury, your fear. Join me to save America. They must be stopped!

Share

HELP US! Our effort must be accomplished in record time in conjunction with our massive government rehabilitation efforts in partnership with the Trump Administration. Please consider supporting our work with a monthly membership or a generous one-time donation. We can’t do this without you!

Monthly Membership, Donate Here>>

Give a Generous One-Time Donation Here>>

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!