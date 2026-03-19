American citizenship is not a right to be handed out like candy—it is a sacred privilege, earned through loyalty to our Constitution, our values, and our way of life. Yet far too many newly naturalized immigrants are treating it as a license to prey on the very communities that welcomed them. They swear the oath, then turn around and commit felonies that shatter lives, drain our resources, and erode the trust that holds America together.

Look at the evidence staring us in the face: the brutal attacks on a Michigan synagogue and a Virginia university, and the staggering fraud scandals that have ripped through states like Minnesota and California. These are not random tragedies. These are the actions of “New Americans” who arrived here not to build, but to exploit, defraud, and destroy. They come to our shores with one goal—to take advantage of our generosity and then turn our own system against us. This is not immigration. This is infiltration.

Everyone with eyes to see knows it. But while the Left clings to their fantasy that every naturalized immigrant is “as American as you and me,” one courageous leader is refusing to play along. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) stepped up with real solutions. His Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation (SCAM) Act would do what common sense demands: strip U.S. citizenship from recent immigrants convicted of serious felonies—whether it’s massive fraud, joining a drug cartel, or committing violent crimes. No more hiding behind a piece of paper they never intended to honor.

Becoming an American citizen already requires “good moral character.” When someone proves within years of naturalization that they possess none—when they betray the very nation that gave them a second chance—the government has a duty to correct that mistake. Revoking citizenship in these cases is not punishment; it is justice. It is protecting the innocent from those who swore allegiance only to break every promise.

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Thank God for President Donald Trump, who has finally slammed the door on criminal immigrants trying to flood our borders. He has shown the world that America will no longer be a doormat. Now it is Congress’s turn to finish the job and deal with the naturalized criminals already living among us—before more synagogues are attacked, more universities are terrorized, and more taxpayers are robbed blind.

We cannot afford to wait. Our children’s safety, our communities’ security, and our nation’s very soul are on the line. Click “ACT NOW” below to visit our secure action page. There, you’ll find ready-to-send prewritten emails, powerful social media posts, and an easy-to-use call script—so you can quickly and effectively contact your specific federal legislators in support of the SCAM Act.

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