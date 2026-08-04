President Trump must end all negotiations with the terrorist Iranian Islamic regime. Talking to the mullahs is not diplomacy—it is self-delusion. For more than four decades, this regime has perfected the art of lying, stalling, deceiving, and violating every commitment it has ever made. History is unambiguous: the only path to lasting victory against this enemy is the complete elimination of its leadership, clearing the way for Iranians who actually want change to seize it.

The pattern of Iranian deception began at the regime’s birth. In 1979, Ayatollah Khomeini made promises of moderation and protection for minorities while consolidating power. Within weeks those promises evaporated. American diplomats were taken hostage for 444 days in a calculated act of state terrorism that the regime still celebrates. Documents later showed Khomeini never intended to honor any assurances given to the Carter administration. That was not an aberration—it was the template.

The nuclear file is the purest example of serial deceit. For years Iran built undeclared enrichment sites at Natanz and elsewhere while insisting its program was purely civilian. The International Atomic Energy Agency repeatedly documented Iran’s failures to declare facilities, materials, and activities. When confronted, Tehran offered false explanations, stonewalled inspectors, and continued work in secret. The 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) under President Obama did not change this behavior; it rewarded it. Iran received tens of billions in sanctions relief and unfrozen assets while retaining the core of its nuclear infrastructure, advancing ballistic missiles, and expanding its terrorist network. Sunset clauses ensured the most serious restrictions would expire, leaving Iran free to race toward a bomb.

President Obama’s deal and the subsequent approach under President Biden only emboldened the regime. Cash flowed to Tehran and, through it, to Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Iraqi militias. Iran enriched uranium to 60 percent—near weapons-grade—under Biden while proxies grew stronger and more aggressive. The October 7, 2023, massacre by Hamas, the sustained attacks on shipping, and the direct missile barrages against Israel all occurred after years of Western concessions. Soft power and “engagement” did not moderate the regime; they financed its expansion and bought it time.

Conservative analysts have long documented the regime’s negotiating playbook: good-cop/bad-cop theatrics between supposed “moderates” and hardliners (while the Supreme Leader retains absolute control), vague future promises, demands for upfront sanctions relief, and deliberate stalling to advance nuclear work. A 2025 United Against Nuclear Iran report detailed ten recurring tactics Iran uses to extract concessions while preserving its weapons pathway. These are not new; they are the same methods used for forty years.

Recent events only reinforce the lesson. After American and Israeli military action degraded Iranian capabilities and leadership in 2026, the regime returned to form—demanding asset freezes lifted, oil sales restored, and nuclear issues deferred while offering little verifiable dismantlement. Conservative voices across the nation warned that any deal short of unconditional surrender simply hands the mullahs a breathing space to reconstitute. History shows they will use that space exactly as they always have.

In war against a totalitarian theocracy that exports terror and seeks nuclear weapons, half-measures and negotiated pauses are not strategy—they are surrender by installment. The only durable victory is the one that removes the enemy’s decision-making center. When the leadership that has directed hostage-taking, proxy wars, nuclear deception, and regional destabilization for four decades is gone—every senior figure in the clerical and Revolutionary Guard hierarchy—the Iranian people finally gain the opening they have been denied. Regime change does not come from talking to the same men who have murdered protesters, hanged dissidents, and lied to the world. It comes when those men no longer hold the levers of power.

President Trump correctly recognized the regime’s nature when he withdrew from the JCPOA and applied maximum pressure. He correctly understood that military force can impose real costs. Continuing to negotiate now risks repeating the same cycle of deception that has already cost the West decades and the Iranian people their freedom. Stop the talks. Finish the job. Only then will those inside Iran who want a different future have a genuine chance to build it.