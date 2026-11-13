Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, told NPR he will likely take his oath on a Quran. He is choosing between Thomas Jefferson’s 1764 English translation held by the Library of Congress and an old copy held by the University of Michigan. Keith Ellison used Jefferson’s copy for a ceremonial reenactment in 2007. El-Sayed has not finalized which volume he will use when he is sworn in by Vice President JD Vance in January.

The official oath is to the Constitution. El-Sayed has said the book is not what binds him. That does not change the signal. The founders established a constitutional republic rooted in the English common law tradition and the Christian moral framework that shaped the Declaration and the Constitution. They did not design the Senate chamber as a venue for displaying a text that, in classical Islamic jurisprudence, places divine law above man-made statutes whenever the two conflict.

Sharia is not a private religious preference. In its traditional formulations it claims authority over criminal law, family law, contracts, and the status of non-Muslims. Where those rules differ from the Constitution, one of them must yield. A senator who takes the oath while placing his hand on the Quran is publicly affirming a system that does not treat the Constitution as the highest law. That is not pluralism. It is a statement of priority.

America has already allowed this pattern at lower levels. El-Sayed’s choice elevates it to the Senate. The same networks that have spent decades advancing the Brotherhood’s strategy of institutional presence now have a member who will open his tenure by centering the text that underwrites that strategy. The question is not whether the Constitution permits the act. The question is whether the people who still believe the American system rests on something more specific than procedural tolerance will treat the act as ordinary.

The oath is taken in January. The record of which book is used will be permanent. So will the question of which authority the senator treats as final when the two cannot both be obeyed.