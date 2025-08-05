Last week's Durham Annex release delivered undeniable vindication for conservatives exposing the deep state's treachery.

President Trump, the 2016 Trump Administration, and conservatives who elected Trump in his first term are finally being vindicated, abundantly rewarded even in our fight to re-elect Trump in 2020 with a MVP Trump Cabinet which we all helped get into office and appointments to give us the transparency that should lead us to justice as we anxiously await a sweeping, thorough cleanup operations to cleanse and rid our nation of the Deep Staters that have openly betrayed the American people.

Senator Chuck Grassley’s July 31, 2025, release of the declassified 24-page Durham Annex, an appendix to John Durham’s 2023 Special Counsel report, exposes a sinister plot orchestrated by Hillary Clinton, with complicity from President Obama, FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, and a deep state network including the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. This conspiracy to falsely tie Trump to Russia was a calculated assault on our democracy, demanding indictments and a relentless purge of corrupt institutions.

The Durham Annex confirms that Clinton’s campaign, backed by Obama’s directives to DOJ agencies, the DNC, and Open Society operatives, engineered a smear to distract from her email server scandal. Two 2016 memoranda reveal “confidential conversations” between DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Open Society’s Leonard Benardo and Jeffrey Goldstein, plotting to push “scandalous revelations” about Trump’s nonexistent Russian ties (Durham Annex, p. 5). Benardo’s email boasts, “HRC approved the idea about Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections. This should distract people from her own missing email” (Durham Annex, p. 5). A January 2016 memo exposes Obama’s intent to “scuttle the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server” (Durham Annex, p. 2). Comey’s FBI buried these reports, instead using the Clinton-funded Steele Dossier to secure illicit FISA warrants against Trump aide Carter Page, with one FBI lawyer later admitting guilt for falsifying documents.

Grassley’s fury is unmistakable: “The Obama FBI failed to adequately review and investigate intelligence reports showing the Clinton campaign may have been ginning up the fake Trump-Russia narrative for Clinton’s political gain…. This political weaponization has caused critical damage to our institutions and is one of the biggest political scandals and cover-ups in American history” (Grassley Senate Press Release, July 31, 2025). He praises the Trump administration’s transparency, crediting Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and DNI Tulsi Gabbard for declassifying the annex, sparking criminal probes into Obama-era officials. This transparency is a refreshing shift, exposing a dark corner of government corruption.

The annex details how Clinton’s campaign, with DNC and Open Society support, used Fusion GPS to produce opposition research by March 2016, fabricating the Trump-Russia narrative to shield her email scandal. The FBI ignored intelligence exposing this plot, weaponizing the unverified Steele Dossier to target Trump’s campaign. Hints of foreign election interference and “special services” from agencies like the FBI or CIA amplified Clinton’s lies, revealing a deep state network embedded in government, the Democrat Party, and nonprofits, designed to manipulate elections.

This betrayal demands accountability and is a clarion call to gut the deep state. Obama, Clinton, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Wasserman Schultz, and their allies must face indictments. Nonprofits like Open Society and complicit officials must be dismantled.

The American people have been robbed long enough—contact your senators to demand swift justice to end this corrupt network and restore our democracy. With Grassley’s leadership and Trump’s commitment to transparency, we can cleanse our nation of this treachery and ensure it never happens again.

Share