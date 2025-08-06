The first half of 2025 has been nothing short of historic. With President Trump back in the White House and Republicans controlling Congress, ACT For America is racing to turn his executive orders into law. We’re driving 100 federal and 60 state campaigns with precision and urgency—and we need your continued support to finish the job.

Donate and Help Us Deliver on the America First Agenda!

Thanks to patriots like you, ACT For America has unleashed over 318 million citizen actions—emails, calls, posts, and petitions—fueling major victories including:

✅ Defending Parental Rights - 28+ million actions

✅ Stopping the Stealth Jihad - 27+ million actions

✅ Securing Our Schools - 24 million actions

✅ Deporting Illegals – 30 million actions

✅ Mandating Vaxx Freedom – 19 million actions

✅ Voter ID in Every State – 11+ million actions

✅ Standing for Israel - 7+ million actions

✅ Stomped Out WHO Sovereignty Threat - 12+ million actions

What Makes Us Different?

ACT For America is not a think tank or regional group—we are a full-scale grassroots army in all 50 states, with over 5 million members in 98% of U.S. counties. Our ACT NOW platform empowers patriots to act in seconds, creating a tidal wave of influence unmatched by any other conservative group. Over 700 lawmakers follow our posts—and respond. We don’t just talk—we take action, turning your voice into law.

But We’re Facing a Critical Funding Gap

As economic uncertainty causes many small donors to pause, we’re experiencing a serious shortfall—just when momentum is on our side. To keep winning and make Trump’s executive orders permanent, we need your help now.

Please give your most generous tax-deductible gift today. Your support fuels everything we do.

Together, we are restoring America.

Always devoted,

Brigitte Gabriel

Chairwoman & CEO

P.S. Don’t let summer slow our fight! We fell short in July and need $108,000 to stay on budget. While Congress is home, we’re ramping up pressure to set their townhall priorities and plan for their fall return. With your generous tax-deductible support, we are unstoppable!

Share