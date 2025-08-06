The first half of 2025 has been nothing short of historic. With President Trump back in the White House and Republicans controlling Congress, ACT For America is racing to turn his executive orders into law. We’re driving 100 federal and 60 state campaigns with precision and urgency—and we need your continued support to finish the job.
Donate and Help Us Deliver on the America First Agenda!
Thanks to patriots like you, ACT For America has unleashed over 318 million citizen actions—emails, calls, posts, and petitions—fueling major victories including:
✅ Defending Parental Rights - 28+ million actions
✅ Stopping the Stealth Jihad - 27+ million actions
✅ Securing Our Schools - 24 million actions
✅ Deporting Illegals – 30 million actions
✅ Mandating Vaxx Freedom – 19 million actions
✅ Voter ID in Every State – 11+ million actions
✅ Standing for Israel - 7+ million actions
✅ Stomped Out WHO Sovereignty Threat - 12+ million actions
What Makes Us Different?
ACT For America is not a think tank or regional group—we are a full-scale grassroots army in all 50 states, with over 5 million members in 98% of U.S. counties. Our ACT NOW platform empowers patriots to act in seconds, creating a tidal wave of influence unmatched by any other conservative group. Over 700 lawmakers follow our posts—and respond. We don’t just talk—we take action, turning your voice into law.
But We’re Facing a Critical Funding Gap
As economic uncertainty causes many small donors to pause, we’re experiencing a serious shortfall—just when momentum is on our side. To keep winning and make Trump’s executive orders permanent, we need your help now.
Please give your most generous tax-deductible gift today. Your support fuels everything we do.
Together, we are restoring America.
Always devoted,
Brigitte Gabriel
Chairwoman & CEO
P.S. Don’t let summer slow our fight! We fell short in July and need $108,000 to stay on budget. While Congress is home, we’re ramping up pressure to set their townhall priorities and plan for their fall return. With your generous tax-deductible support, we are unstoppable!
Back when Obama was in the WH and the big lie was "islam is the religion of peace", some of us were warning people not to fall for it, their actions prove they are all about war and conquest of the world. A video came out showing 2 young men, a Jew and a muslim, playing music, signing and dancing in the streets of NYC together. They finished by saying this proves that we can coexist peacefully with muslims. I warned that it's part of their plan to be friendly when they arrive in a new nation and are greatly outnumbered. As they grow in numbers they will then turn to peaceful protests. Next step is to elect muslims into political office. Next step is violent protests. The final step is "jihad" which is war and conquest upon the nation. Of course I was called all kinds of vile names like racist, islamophope, etc., but I was right. We have seen them turn to peaceful protests, then elect muslims to political office, and Oct 7 was their great unveiling of violent protests. Today they are calling for "global jihad" to rise up and take over. How did I know all these things would take place? Easy, I read and listened to the works of people like Bridgett Gabriel and others who had first hand knowledge of how the muslims have entered and taken over many nations with the very pattern I spoke of. They are people who look for truth and report it truthfully, so yes I learn from them. I worship the Father in heaven, and I'm thankful for those He has risen up to help teach and guide us. So supporting them in prayer and finances is wise. United we stand, divided we fall like we did in the Obama and Biden years. We must press in and keep the pressure for righteousness to rule or they will come back with a vile vengeance to destroy. So keep the faith, keep praying, and learn from those whom God has given an abundance of "righteous" knowledge. Pres Reagan said, its not that our friends on the left are stupid, many are actually well educated, its just that they are educated in all the wrong things. That is truth and wisdom. You listen to the left and you will be taken to your destruction. Its through the Father, Son, and the Holy Spirit that we have life. So don't listen to evil, listen to wisdom which comes from the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit through those He has risen up to help us.
I appreciate everything ACT For America is doing to protect our children and defend parental rights. But if we’re serious about saving American families, we must confront one of the biggest government-funded threats to children: Title IV-D and IV-E of the Social Security Act.
These two programs incentivize child removal and court-ordered custody battles by funneling billions of taxpayer dollars into the family court and foster care systems. It’s not just broken—it’s weaponized.
📉 Only 19% of U.S. households now live as a basic nuclear family.
🚨 We now have 23.4 million non-custodial parents and over 50 million children living in single-parent homes.
💸 This system costs taxpayers $15.2 billion annually while destroying the lives of our children and families.
Title IV-D rewards the state for assigning custody to one parent and collecting child support from the other—even in cases where both parents are fit, loving, and willing to co-parent. Title IV-E gives bonuses to states for putting children into foster care or adoption, rather than working to keep families intact.
If we want to truly defend parental rights and protect kids, we must abolish Title IV-D and IV-E and end the financial incentives for tearing families apart.
Let’s return to real family values: mom, dad, and children under one roof—safe, free, and together.