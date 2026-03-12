Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Russell's avatar
Stephen Russell
1h

& CA may turn Red with Steve Hilton as Governor damn the gerrymandering system in place

People have had enough of the Dems & Newsome

Reply
Share
Jody's avatar
Jody
4h

Good Thursday morning Brigitte Gabriel!🌹💯🇺🇸🇱🇧🏴‍☠️❤️

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Act for America Education · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture