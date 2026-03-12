The American people are speaking loud and clear—and the message is unmistakable: our elections must belong to American citizens alone. In an era when trust in our democratic process has been eroded by years of lax rules, open borders rhetoric, and endless excuses for non-enforcement, everyday citizens from coast to coast are rising up to demand one simple, common-sense principle: only Americans vote in American elections.

Look no further than the extraordinary grassroots triumphs unfolding over the last week in Michigan and California—two states that could not be more different in politics or culture, yet united in their overwhelming support for election integrity.

In Michigan, a battleground state where every vote has counted in recent national contests, the group Americans for Citizen Voting has delivered a stunning blow for transparency and fairness. They submitted more than 750,000 signatures—well over the 446,198 required—to place a constitutional amendment on the November 2026 ballot. This measure would enshrine in the state constitution that only U.S. citizens can vote, require photo ID at the polls (with free IDs provided for those in need), and mandate regular voter roll cleanups to remove any non-citizens who may have slipped through.

What makes this achievement so powerful? They turned in these signatures months ahead of the July deadline, gathering them from all 83 counties with the help of 17,000 dedicated volunteers. This wasn’t the work of a narrow partisan fringe—it reflects a deep, broad consensus among Michiganders from every walk of life. Polls have long shown strong support for citizen-only voting, and the sheer volume of signatures proves it: people are fed up with the status quo and ready to act.

Now consider California—the bluest of blue states, long dominated by policies that prioritize open access over secure verification. Yet even here, the people have spoken decisively. Reform California, led by Assemblymember Carl DeMaio, has submitted over 1.35 million signatures for the California Voter ID Initiative—far surpassing the roughly 875,000 needed to qualify for the November ballot. If passed, this constitutional amendment would require photo ID to vote, mandate citizenship verification for registered voters, and ensure accurate voter rolls are maintained.

The most telling detail? Organizers report that nearly half of those signatures came from Democrats and independents. This isn’t a Republican-only push—it’s a bipartisan groundswell. Polling shows more than 70% of Californians support these reforms, including majorities of Democrats. Across all 58 counties, from urban centers to rural communities, everyday people are saying enough is enough. They understand that secure elections protect everyone’s voice, not suppress it.

These aren’t isolated incidents. They are proof that election integrity transcends party lines, geography, and even the most entrenched political machines. When given the chance to bypass politicians who resist common-sense safeguards, the American people step forward in record numbers. They collect signatures in blistering heat and snow storms, stand in line for hours, and demand accountability—not because they distrust their neighbors, but because they value the sacred trust of self-governance.

Keep us in the fight! Donate to ACT for America TODAY!

While we remain hopeful that the Senate will eventually pass the SAVE America Act—requiring proof of citizenship for federal voter registration and stronger ID rules nationwide—these state-level victories show that citizens aren’t waiting for Washington to act. They are taking the fight directly to the ballot box, where the people’s will cannot be ignored.

Understandably, some supporters of election integrity are questioning if the battle for the SAVE America Act is still worth the cost. They watch as leadership in the Senate dances around the talking filibuster, hoping our resolve will simply wither away.

Thankfully, true patriots like Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) refuse to accept defeat. They are charging forward, attempting to find new avenues to force a vote and hold the line for our election integrity. Rep. Luna has recently floated attaching the SAVE America Act to the upcoming FISA renewal vote to force action in the U.S. Senate.

Make no mistake: those in power are counting on your fatigue. They are waiting for us to lower our voices, take off the pressure, and wave the white flag of surrender. They want this bill to become nothing more than a forgotten footnote in history.

ACT for America will not be part of the surrender. We will not be silent while the very foundation of our Republic is at stake. Now is not the time to back down—it is the time to stand firmer than ever. President Trump has made it crystal clear—he won't sign any other legislation into law until Congress passes this pivotal election security bill.

Knowing this, we must continue to press U.S. Senators to pass the SAVE America Act. The people are awake. And when citizens unite across divides for something as fundamental as who gets to vote in America, victory is not just possible—it’s inevitable. Click “ACT NOW” below to contact your U.S. Senators TODAY.

Stand with us. Defend our elections. Protect our republic. The time to act is now.

Share