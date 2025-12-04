Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jody's avatar
Jody
8h

Good Thirsty Thursday morning Brigitte Gabriel!🌹💯🇺🇸🇱🇧🏴‍☠️❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bryan L.'s avatar
Bryan L.
4h

Media, the talking heads pushing another lie. It’s called the democratic playbook.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Act for America Education
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture