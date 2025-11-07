In a still unfolding story, federal agents have now arrested multiple radicalized young men in a foiled ISIS-inspired terror plot targeting Detroit during Halloween. Two suspected terrorists were nabbed in Michigan on October 31 for acquiring firearms and ammo intended for a “federal crime of terrorism,” with a third charged Wednesday for aiding in weapons procurement.

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away in New Jersey, a co-conspirator was arrested at Newark Airport’s food court. His phone was loaded with ISIS propaganda. It was determined that he was attempting to fly to Syria for terrorist training. Another suspect was apprehended at his family home in upscale Montclair. This wasn’t a foreign invasion; it was homegrown hate, brewed in America’s suburbs.

An investigation discovered vile videos glorifying beheadings, caliphate oaths, and a manifesto vowing a “Boston bombing-like attack” were found on devices, along with antisemitic fury.

The group used encrypted apps to share extremist materials, carefully plotting a massacre echoing the 2015 Paris attacks. Each member had a different depraved role to play. One of the alleged terrorists bridged the New Jersey-Michigan cells, while another helped arm the operation. These weren’t loners; they were recruits in a global jihadist network, radicalized not in Damascus, but in Montclair’s quiet streets and Dearborn’s enclaves.

This is the new face of terror: not just infiltrators crossing porous borders or imported jihadists abusing our immigration system, but American-raised kids twisted by online poison and local echo chambers.

Radical Islam isn’t a distant threat—it’s a cancer within, fed by social media black holes, unvetted migrant networks, and “inclusivity” policies that shield extremism. The left’s refusal to confront jihadist ideology allows this to fester. The recruitment of these young men, most still in their teens, proves anyone can fall when radicalization goes unchecked.

The cost of complacency is blood. This plot had the potential to rival the 2013 Boston Marathon massacre, slaughtering innocents for their lifestyle or faith. We dodged a bullet—barely—thanks to vigilant law enforcement. But how many more cells lurk in our suburbs, cities, and campuses?

This is our wake-up call. Radical Islam is here, infecting our youth, plotting in our backyards. ACT for America has been ringing this alarm bell for years. Join our efforts as we mobilize in support of stronger national security. For our children, our communities, and the God who blesses this land—rise now, because it’s not a question of if it will happen again, but when.

