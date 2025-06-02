On June 1, 2025, Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall, a vibrant community hub, became a scene of horror when a “Free Palestine” attacker unleashed chaos on a peaceful weekly march by Run for Their Lives, a group dedicated to keeping alive the memory of Israeli hostages held by Hamas—savage Muslim Brotherhood terrorists in Gaza.

This was the second “Free Palestine” attack on Jewish communities in weeks, signaling a dangerous escalation. The assailant, armed with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails, injured eight people, aged 52 to 88, leaving them with severe burns. Some remain in critical condition, airlifted to a Denver burn unit. Among the victims was an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, who, as Elyana Funk of Boulder Hillel described, “endured the worst evil in human history” only to face this new terror. “She’s healing from horrible burns… This happened not just to her but to the whole community,” Funk said, capturing the collective trauma.

The peaceful marchers, who gather weekly to honor hostages, were targeted for their advocacy. Witnesses described screams as flames engulfed victims, with one marcher stating, “We were just holding signs, singing for peace, and this man came out of nowhere, shouting ‘Free Palestine’ and throwing fire.” The attack left physical and emotional scars, with burns so severe that one victim’s family said, “We’re praying they survive the night.” This wasn’t random violence—it was a deliberate act of terror, as declared by the FBI, targeting a community already reeling from rising antisemitism.

Hold Colorado Accountable for Refusing to Cooperate with ICE!

The perpetrator, Mahmoud Elmahmoud, originally from Egypt—the birthplace of the Muslim Brotherhood—has been in the U.S. since 2022 on a visa that expired in 2023. Living illegally for two years, he was able to plan and execute this attack, raising urgent questions about immigration enforcement. Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood roots, tied to Hamas’s ideology, fuel such violence, yet Elmahmoud was free to act clearly showing our vetting and visa restrictions must be enhanced. His shouts of “Free Palestine” align with a movement increasingly linked to antisemitic attacks, as seen in a similar assault weeks prior. The FBI’s terror designation underscores the ideological drive behind his actions, yet such incidents risk being downplayed as isolated when they reflect a broader, dangerous trend.

Such ideologies, imported unchecked, now manifest in attacks like Boulder’s, where communities face terror for their beliefs and Jewish identity.

Prosecute “Free Palestine” violence as terror, from Boulder to beyond. America, a Judeo-Christian Constitutional Republic, must shield its citizens from this barbarism. Act now to honor the victims and stop this terror.

Join us in prayer for fast recovery and comfort for these victims and their families, for the witnesses of this shocking terror attack, and swift justice.

