Thanksgiving is the American record of a people who arrived with little, endured hardship, and built a nation on ordered liberty, private property, and the belief that free citizens could govern themselves. The first settlers gave thanks for survival and for the chance to live under laws of their own making. That inheritance produced the most prosperous, inventive, and free society in history. The same principles that carried a small colony through a brutal winter produced a continental republic that defeated empires, invented technologies the world now takes for granted, and raised living standards for generations of ordinary people.

Those foundations are not abstract. They are the Constitution that limits power, the economic system that rewards work and invention, and the cultural expectation that citizens, not the state, are responsible for their own households and communities. Millions of Americans will sit down this week in houses they own, eat food grown and shipped by free enterprise, and speak freely about the country that made it possible. No other nation has delivered comparable results to so many people in so short a time. The success is measurable in the size of the middle class, the reach of American industry, the strength of its military, and the continuing desire of people from every continent to live under its rules.

Gratitude without clarity is sentiment. The country that produced Thanksgiving did not do so by treating every tradition as equal or by pretending that limited government and individual rights are optional. It did so by insisting that certain arrangements work better than others and by defending those arrangements when they were challenged. The same insistence is required now.

Americans can be thankful for what was built and still refuse to watch it diluted by policies that punish productivity, weaken borders, or treat the founding documents as obstacles rather than safeguards.

Start an ACT For America chapter. The work of preserving the order that made this holiday possible does not pause for the calendar. The foundations are still here. Whether they remain the operating system of the country depends on whether enough Americans decide they are worth keeping.