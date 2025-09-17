In the wake of the horrific political assassination of Charlie Kirk, gunned down mid-sentence during his "American Comeback Tour," silencing a voice that invited open debate and exposed the fragility of leftist ideologies.

What followed wasn't just national mourning—it was a grotesque parade of celebration on social media, led overwhelmingly by professors, teachers, and educators across the country. These are the very individuals entrusted with shaping our children's minds, yet they reveled in the murder of a man who embodied the open dialogue liberals claim to cherish.

This isn't an isolated outrage; it's the rotten fruit of a deeply entrenched radical network fueled by destructive Marxist enforcers operating through teachers' unions. From elite college campuses to K-12 classrooms in even the most conservative cities near you, these communist, trans-activist, Antifa-sympathizing, anti-American hyper-leftists have burrowed in like termites, grooming our youth with immoral, man-made narratives disguised as “truth.”

“We must treat education reform not as a policy debate, but as a national security emergency.”—Brigitte Gabriel

Charlie Kirk wasn't killed for being hateful; he was murdered because he was unbeatable in the arena of ideas. As a defender of free speech, Kirk welcomed everyone—left, right, and center—to "Prove Me Wrong" on stage, piercing through the programmed "values" of youth indoctrinated by a leftist media-education machine. When truth collided with their social constructs—Marxist globalist imaginings that deny God, family, and nation—their illusions crumbled. Left exposed, ashamed, and argument-less before crowds they sought to impress, these young radicals couldn't handle the exposure.

Kirk's assassin reportedly stated Kirk was "full of hate." Yet within hours of Kirk’s murder, educators flooded platforms with glee: a creative writing professor crowed "Karma is a beautiful b—-"; a school counselor boasted she'd "take a bullet for my kids" but shed no tears for Kirk; countless others posted videos and memes glorifying the hit. Over 30 educators faced firings, leaves, or investigations in days—a coordinated pushback exposing how deeply this hatred runs.

These aren't fringe voices; they're the system. Teachers' unions like the NEA and AFT, Marxist strongholds at their core, shield these operators from accountability, strong-arming districts to prioritize ideology over education. They've normalized Pride flags, BLM banners, and communist symbols in hallways, rewriting history to paint America as a nation of "slavers and crazed right-wing Christian colonists built on murder and slavery."

A Youth Programmed for Destruction: The Marxist Pipeline

Our education system isn't failing students by accident; it's designed to produce socially destructive pawns. Kids graduate unable to read, write, or function—yet they're experts in anger, hatred, and depression, primed for riots, censorship, and violence. Shocking polls show a shocking number of youth now view political assassination as "praiseworthy" when opponents disagree, a direct result of this indoctrination.

Marxism and socialism thrive by dehumanizing, dividing, and programming the masses, ultimately imposing their utopian fantasy through fascist force. We've seen it: trans-Antifa "camps" arming up with shooting drills; alliances with Islamists united in anti-American, anti-Judeo-Christian hatred; unions blocking conservative speakers on campuses, making free speech impossible. Comprehensive sex ed pushes gender fluidity, normalizes sex at any age, and convinces kids they're "born in the wrong body." History is gutted to foster hopelessness, turning potential builders into depressed conformists directed toward demonizing rage.

Unaffected adults see through this machine, but our youth? They're defenseless prey, sent to "learn truth" only to be lied to by educators masquerading destructive values as fact. Kirk's death proves the stakes: when debate fails, bullets fly.

Cutting Off the Snake's Head: Ban Unions, Enforce Free Speech, Gut the Poison

First, ban all teachers' unions—the origin of anti-American doctrines, comprehensive sex ed, and activist agendas. They're the enforcers protecting groomers and radicals, making true change impossible.

Second, enforce ironclad free speech: Punish students and educators who organize protests or disruptions against speakers. You can't silence dissent in free speech's name! Kirk's tours thrived on open dialogue; let's make it the norm.

Third, gut indoctrination programs: End history rewrites, gender fluidity mandates, and anything grooming kids for confusion over critical thinking. Replace with patriotic curricula that teach truth.

Together, let’s reclaim schools as launchpads for dreams—where kids excel, chase ambitions, build families, and stay married without groomers whispering lies.