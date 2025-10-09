Christine Reagan | Act for America | 10-8-2025

Two years after the barbaric October 7, 2023, massacre—when Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,200 innocent Israelis, raped women, beheaded babies, and dragged 251 hostages into Gaza’s hellholes—the world watches another agonizing round of negotiations. In Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Israeli envoys haggle indirectly with Hamas, the U.S.-designated terror group, under President Trump’s 20-point peace plan. The goal: end the Gaza war, secure the release of about 20 living hostages and remains of 28 others, and halt the rockets still raining on Israeli civilians. But negotiating with Hamas isn’t justice; it’s a grotesque inversion where butchers dictate terms, and Israel pays in the currency of future graves.