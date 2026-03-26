Picture this: A bright, beautiful 18-year-old freshman at Loyola University Chicago—Sheridan Gorman—is out with her friends on a pier by the lakefront, doing what young people do on a spring night. She spots someone hiding in the shadows. She alerts her friends. And in an instant, a man in black with a face mask chases them down and shoots her in the back as she runs for her life. Sheridan Gorman never made it home. She was executed in cold blood on American soil.

Her killer? Jose Medina-Medina, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela. He crossed our southern border in May 2023, was caught and released under the Biden catch-and-release policy, then showed up in Chicago. In June 2023, he was arrested for shoplifting. But Chicago’s sanctuary policies—proudly upheld by Illinois politicians—meant local authorities refused to honor ICE detainers. They let him go free instead of handing him over for deportation. And here’s the kicker: While he walked free, Americans were footing the bill for his lifestyle. Medina-Medina was living in a city-sponsored migrant shelter at the Leone Beach Park fieldhouse in Rogers Park—right near the murder scene—courtesy of Chicago taxpayers.

Sanctuary policies didn’t just fail Sheridan Gorman. They enabled her death. They turned Chicago into a safe haven for criminals who should never have been here in the first place.

And what did the politicians do when this young woman’s blood was still fresh on the pavement? They downplayed it. They deflected. Chicago Alderwoman Maria Hadden disgustingly suggested Sheridan “might have startled” the man with the gun—as if an innocent girl walking on a public pier at night is somehow to blame for her own murder. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker immediately pivoted to attacking President Trump, demanding more federal money for “public safety” while refusing to acknowledge that his own state’s sanctuary laws created the very danger.

This is the outrage we are living with. An American girl—someone’s daughter, someone’s sister, someone’s future—is gone forever because radical politicians chose illegal aliens over American lives. And this isn’t the first time. In fact, in a resurfaced clip from 2024, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) complained that Democrats “failed to deliver for the people we care about most, the undocumented Americans that are in this country.” Unbelievable.

This madness ends now with the End Sanctuary Cities Act of 2026, introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Rep. Lance Gooden. This legislation (S. 3805/H.R. 7612) permanently slams the door on sanctuary policies that have turned over a dozen states and hundreds of jurisdictions into safe havens for criminal illegal aliens.

It does what must be done:

Makes it a federal crime for state and local officials to obstruct immigration enforcement —including harboring illegal immigrants or refusing to share information with federal authorities.

Requires local law enforcement to notify ICE whenever they release an illegal immigrant from custody.

Limits legal liability for governments that comply with ICE detainer requests while imposing real penalties on officials who release someone who then goes on to kill or injure Americans.

Cuts off federal funding for jurisdictions that continue to defy the law.

This bill doesn’t just talk tough—it forces compliance and holds accountable the politicians who have skirted responsibility for years.

Help ACT for America keep fighting for the truth Americans deserve. Donate today!

Sheridan Gorman’s life was stolen by policies that put criminals first. We cannot let her death be in vain.

Click the “ACT NOW” button below right now and contact your federal legislators TODAY. Demand they stand with Sen. Graham and Rep. Gooden and pass the End Sanctuary Cities Act of 2026 immediately. Tell them American lives must come first—no more excuses, no more sanctuary for killers, no more taxpayer-funded tragedies.

The time for action is now. Our daughters, our communities, and our nation are counting on us.

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