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Gary Moore's avatar
Gary Moore
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My god I've been a freaking moron my whole life and hell I knew sanctuary cities was going to be the destructive force as long as the federal government allowed this criminal act to happen it has been going on for decades I think the policies is stupid when they don't have to comply against all federal law when states allowed it is what did you people expect you bunch of morons now I found out I am the superior mind could I stick to the basic and you people keep finding loopholes there's no such thing as I freaking loophole

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