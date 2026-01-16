Act for America

User's avatar
Dan's avatar
Dan
4h

Yes Iran needs to be free to choose their own values not have Islamic wackjobs enforce their barbaric beliefs on the entire country. What the aftermath will be from removing the “Iatollya not to do dat” remains to be seen.

Scott MacDonald's avatar
Scott MacDonald
5h

Yes the women of Persia (the real name for Iran) ...

... have shown great courage & determination.

Meanwhile here in the U.K. ... we still have this 7th Century barbaric crap being foisted upon us every day. Muslim women & girls here in Western Europe are forced to dress in these backwards headscarf's & worse still also coerced to wear burkas too (by their Fathers; uncles & brothers) it is total fascist nonsense ...!!!

We need to ban hijabs here & outlaw the Sharia as well.

We need to make halal meat also illegal too then close ALL mosques & madrassas in Europe ...!!!

