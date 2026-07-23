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Matt's avatar
Matt
5h

Followers of the Quran are the biggest threat to any nation and they all must be offshored immediately.

Any individual who wishes to understand the issue has 1400 years of history to review.

Wake up.

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🎼HOMAYOON,Z🎗️👑's avatar
🎼HOMAYOON,Z🎗️👑
2h

The Democratic Party’s shift on Israel is not a minor policy disagreement ,it is a profound ideological betrayal with dangerous strategic consequences.

A party that once recognized Israel as a vital democratic ally and moral partner is now increasingly captured by a radical coalition of far-left socialists and Islamist-aligned networks that fundamentally reject the Jewish state’s right to exist.

This is not principled criticism; it is a systematic erosion of bipartisan consensus that weakens America’s position in the Middle East and mainstreams anti-Semitic rhetoric under the guise of “progressivism.” Conditioning or cutting aid to Israel does not promote peace,it rewards Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran while punishing the only democracy in the region that shares Western values.

America faces a clear choice: stand firmly with Israel as the frontline defender of civilization against jihadist terror and Iranian aggression, or pursue a policy of appeasement that will eventually endanger its own security and interests. In this fight, unwavering support for Israel is not optional ,it is a strategic and moral necessity.

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