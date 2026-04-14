Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt's avatar
Matt
2h

This is the most egregious act our nation could possibly do in an intentional self inflicted destructive fiscal and political manner.

We cannot even begin to support the medical and basic housing needs for our own citizens in need and our trash anti-American representatives want to give away more debt increasing benefits to those who came here illegally and hate our country.

We remember who you criminal politicians are who continue to rape the hard working citizens of this country.

It shall never be forgotten and we know where your loyalty lies!!

Reply
Share
Gandolf Guerilla's avatar
Gandolf Guerilla
3h

Maria Salazar contact info 305-668-2285 Florida

202-225-3931 DC

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Act for America Education · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture