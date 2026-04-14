Americans who have watched in horror as our great nation has been invaded and transformed by mass illegal immigration over the years see the so-called Dignity (DIGNIDAD) Act for exactly what it is: a direct assault on American sovereignty and a slap in the face to every citizen who voted to restore law and order in 2024.

The Biden border disaster delivered overwhelmed hospitals turning away American patients, schools bursting at the seams with children who don’t speak English, streets flooded with fentanyl killing our sons and daughters, and gang violence from MS-13 and other predators tearing apart once-safe communities. Hardworking American families have been crushed under skyrocketing taxes to pay for welfare, education, housing, and healthcare for millions who broke our laws to get here.

This catastrophe is precisely why Americans delivered a landslide mandate for President Trump and Republican majorities in 2024 — to secure our borders, enforce our immigration laws, and put American citizens first once and for all.

Yet Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) apparently did not get the message.

She wants Americans to believe her Dignity (DIGNIDAD) Act is a “compassionate” solution. She insists it is not amnesty. She wraps it in pretty words about “dignity” while claiming it includes border security.

Clear-eyed conservatives are not fooled.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) spoke the plain truth when he confronted Rep. Salazar directly on X: “Maria, your ‘DIGNIDAD Act’ would give legal status to over 10 million illegal aliens. It’s rank amnesty and everybody knows it. I want dignity for Americans — the people whose interests we represent — not illegal aliens. That means doing what we said we’d do: mass deportations.”

Exactly.

This bill rewards millions who violated our sovereignty with legal status, work permits, and protection from deportation. It pushes those who followed the rules and waited patiently in line even further back. It burdens American taxpayers with billions more in costs, suppresses wages for our own workers, and sends a clear signal to the world: America’s borders are optional.

It is amnesty in everything but name.

No wonder Democrats are cheering it on. They’ve found a Republican willing to do their heavy lifting. With Republicans holding only a narrow majority in the House, this bipartisan Trojan horse could quietly slither through — handing the open-border left a massive victory while spitting on the will of the American people.

We cannot — and we will not — let this happen.

Stand with us as a Patriot Partner in our $26 for 2026 campaign to preserve America and keep our nation out of radical hands. We urgently need 500 dedicated Patriot Partners fueling our efforts as we battle to defend our Constitution, our values, and our children’s future.

The American people did not elect Republicans to negotiate with lawbreakers. They elected them to deport them, secure the border, and restore order.

This is not about compassion for illegal aliens. This is about survival for our nation. When we reward law-breaking, we destroy the very foundation that makes America exceptional. When we prioritize illegal border crossers, we erode the social fabric that holds this country together.

We must make our voices heard loud and clear in Washington. Contact your elected officials today and demand they vote NO on the Dignity (DIGNIDAD) Act. Click the ACT NOW button below to use our pre-written call scripts, emails, and social media posts TODAY. We cannot risk this bill getting through either chamber of Congress.

Americans do NOT want the Dignity (DIGNIDAD) Act — or any other form of amnesty — this legislative session or any session ever.

We voted for secure borders. We voted for enforcement. This is what we should expect from those we elected to represent us.

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