This is the barbarism we are fighting.

Just hours ago, the blood-soaked regime of Mojtaba Khamenei publicly hanged 19-year-old Saleh Mohammadi — Iran’s own national wrestling champion who had won bronze for his country in 2024 at the international Saytiyev Cup in Russia. They executed him alongside two other young men, Mehdi Ghasemi and Saeed Davoudi, in Qom.

Their “crime”? Joining peaceful protests against the tyranny in January. The regime promised the world — including President Trump — that it would stop executing protesters. Elite Iranian-American wrestlers begged them to spare this young athlete. The U.S. State Department demanded they halt the killing. They lied. They tortured him, forced a confession, staged a sham trial with no real lawyers or appeal, and strung him up anyway for exercising a fundamental right.

This is who we are up against.

The number-one state sponsor of terrorism on earth doesn’t just export its hatred through Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis — it slaughters its own children in the streets. While Iranian missiles fly and American forces stand guard, this regime is busy massacring the very athletes who once brought glory to Iran. They target these national figures because they fear the truth: their people are rising up.

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This is not governance. This is pure savagery — public hangings, torture chambers, and new leadership that has doubled down on the bloodshed. The same regime that funds the jihadists trying to murder us here at home turns its terror on its own teenagers for daring to want freedom.

There is no reforming this evil. There is no “moderate” faction. There is only one answer: the Islamic Republic of Iran must fall. It must be brought down by the Iranian people with the full moral and strategic support of the free world. Anything less is suicide.

We have seen their true face — barbarians who laugh at their deviance while the world watches. Now we must act like it. Eyes open. No more illusions. The regime that kills its own country’s heroes in the streets will not hesitate to kill Americans or our allies if we let it survive. The time for half-measures is over. The Islamic Republic must be destroyed — once and for all.

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