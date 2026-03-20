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Jody's avatar
Jody
1d

Good Fri-yay-day morning Brigitte Gabriel!🌹💯🇺🇸🇱🇧🏴‍☠️❤️

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Darlene Keefer's avatar
Darlene Keefer
1d

😢 These evil evil evil 😈. They haven’t evolved into a civilized human being race for as long as they’ve been on earth. Torture before eminent death? … gut wrenching… unthinkable…

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