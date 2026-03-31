The Fraud Reckoning is Here

For years, hardworking Americans have watched in disbelief as billions of their hard-earned tax dollars vanished into the black hole of government benefit programs. Medicare, Medicaid, child care assistance, food aid — you name it. While families struggle with rising costs and inflation, fraudsters have been laughing all the way to the bank, often wiring our money straight overseas.

But the days of looking the other way are over.

This week, the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a clear warning to financial institutions: help us stop these schemes targeting Medicare, Medicaid, and other vital health benefit programs. They’re not just asking nicely — they’re encouraging banks to voluntarily report suspicious activity and backing it up with a powerful new proposed rule that will reward whistleblowers who come forward with actionable information on fraud, money laundering, sanctions violations, and threats to our national security.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent put it plainly: “President Trump has been clear that Americans have a right to know that their tax dollars are not being used to commit fraud.” Under President Trump’s leadership, Treasury is committed to hunting down these schemes wherever they hide and holding the perpetrators accountable. As Bessent said, “At Treasury, we follow the money.”

This renewed focus is long overdue.

For far too long, transnational criminal organizations — and in some cases, complicit insiders — have exploited our generosity. They file fraudulent claims for services never provided, use stolen identities, set up shell companies, and launder the proceeds through wires and crypto, often sending millions overseas. The cost to taxpayers? An staggering $70 billion a year in Medicare and Medicaid fraud alone. In Minnesota, one of the epicenters of this abuse, complex fraud rings have stolen at least $9 billion from state programs since 2018 — fake autism clinics, phony food distribution sites like the infamous Feeding Our Future scandal that bilked $250 million, ghost housing services, and more. Funds meant for American children and families were instead spent on luxury cars, handbags, properties, and in some cases allegedly funneled to terror-linked networks.

What was once buried in the shadows is now being dragged into the light — and we have courageous truth-tellers like Nick Shirley to thank for it.

This young patriot refused to stay silent. Through his fearless investigative work, including that explosive video exposing suspected fraud in Minnesota’s now-infamous child care programs, Nick Shirley shone a spotlight on what many were too afraid to even whisper about. He faced backlash, accusations, and attempts to discredit him — but he kept going. Because of voices like his, what politicians and bureaucrats wanted to keep quiet is now impossible to ignore. Federal investigations intensified, funding to fraudulent operations was halted, and the national conversation finally shifted from denial to action.

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President Trump’s zero-tolerance approach, combined with Vice President JD Vance’s anti-fraud task force, is delivering real results. FinCEN’s advisory highlights red flags financial institutions can no longer ignore: sudden billing spikes, claims from non-residents, overseas transfers right after government deposits, and more. The new whistleblower program will pay eligible tipsters a percentage of the recovered fines — money taken from the fraudsters themselves, not from taxpayers.

This is what accountability looks like.

No more turning a blind eye to protect political correctness. No more allowing our safety net to be weaponized by those who exploit the system while American citizens foot the bill. The time for excuses is over. The era of “see no evil” in government benefit programs is ending.

To every whistleblower with evidence: come forward. FinCEN is ready to listen and protect you. To the banks and financial institutions: do your duty and report suspicious activity.

To the fraudsters and the networks behind them: your free ride is over. We are following the money, and justice is coming. Legislators have joined the efforts by putting forward a number of bills to address the rampant problem of fraud. One of the bills, the SCAM Act, will go as far as stripping U.S. citizenship from recent immigrants convicted of serious felonies—whether it’s massive fraud, joining a drug cartel, or committing violent crimes. Becoming an American citizen already requires “good moral character.” When someone proves within years of naturalization that they possess none—when they betray the very nation that gave them a second chance—the government has a duty to correct that mistake. Click “ACT NOW” below and make sure you urge your members of Congress to support this vital piece of legislation.

America deserves better. Our taxpayers deserve better. And under President Trump, we are finally getting the aggressive action we’ve demanded for years.

The reckoning is here — and it’s about time.

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