America Must Ban the Muslim Brotherhood Network:

Stopping the Stealth Jihad Now

The Muslim Brotherhood, a chameleon of political Islam, poses an existential threat to America’s freedom, security, and values. Its duplicitous existence—cloaked in moderation while plotting domination—must end. The United States must designate the Muslim Brotherhood and its sprawling network of affiliates, including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), as terrorist organizations and ban them outright. The evidence is undeniable: from the Holy Land Foundation trial’s revelations to CAIR’s emboldened 2025 agenda, the Brotherhood’s stealth jihad is accelerating, exploiting our openness to sow radicalization, violence, and division. America must heed the warnings of nations—Muslim and Western—that have already acted, or risk becoming another UK, overrun by an ideology that thrives on deception and ends in chaos.

The Hamas-Muslim Brotherhood Plan for North America: A “Grand Jihad” to destroy Western civilization from within, using mosques, nonprofits, and universities, (and now autonomous cities) as fronts!

The Holy Land Foundation trial of 2008 exposed the Brotherhood’s sinister blueprint: a 1991 memorandum outlined a “grand jihad” to destroy Western civilization from within, using mosques, nonprofits, and universities as fronts. CAIR and ISNA, named unindicted co-conspirators, funneled millions to Hamas, yet faced no consequences when the case stalled under Obama. This unfinished business has allowed these groups to operate in plain sight, masquerading as civil rights advocates while advancing a radical agenda.

At ISNA’s 2025 conference, CAIR’s Nihad Awad unveiled a chilling plan: 4,000 U.S. mosques funding 50,000 Muslim lawyers, journalists, and influencers by 2040, plus 50 Muslim congressmen in six years. “We have to be in Congress, newsrooms, classrooms, and courts,” Awad declared, framing America as a decaying system needing an Islamic overhaul. This is not integration—it’s domination, echoing the Brotherhood’s call to reshape America’s laws and culture.

Since October 7, 2023, the Brotherhood’s influence has fueled campus chaos, with pro-Hamas protests at universities like Columbia and UCLA chanting for genocide and Intifada. These aren’t spontaneous outbursts; they’re the fruit of decades of radicalization by Brotherhood affiliates like the Muslim Students Association (MSA), which Awad’s plan seeks to amplify. The violence, antisemitism, and calls for Israel’s destruction mirror the Brotherhood’s tactics in Lebanon, where it inspired Hezbollah’s 1983 Marine barracks bombing, killing 241 Americans, and toppled an 80% Christian nation. Yasser Arafat, shaped by the Brotherhood in 1940s Cairo, carried this legacy, crafting a fabricated Palestinian narrative—still peddled by Hamas and the Palestinian Authority—to justify terror. Expelled from Jordan in 1970 and wreaking havoc in Lebanon, Arafat’s Brotherhood roots reveal a pattern: political Islam foments instability wherever it gains a foothold.

America must act before this ideology reaches critical mass, as it has in Europe. The Brotherhood’s “stealth jihad”—mastered through front organizations—morphs into overt violence once populations and influence grow, as seen in the UK’s struggles with Brotherhood-linked groups. Nations that recognize this danger have acted decisively:

Countries designating the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization and banning them:

Egypt: Terrorist designation in 2013; banned since 2013.

Saudi Arabia: Terrorist designation and ban in 2014.

United Arab Emirates: Terrorist designation and ban in 2014.

Bahrain: Terrorist designation and ban in 2014.

Libya (Tobruk government): Terrorist designation and ban in 2019.

Russia: Terrorist designation and ban in 2003.

Austria: Extremist designation and ban in 2021.

Countries banning the Muslim Brotherhood without terrorist designation:

Syria: Banned since 1958, with severe crackdowns.

Jordan: Effectively banned since 2016.

Tajikistan: Banned as extremist in 2006.

Kazakhstan: Banned in the 2000s.

Turkmenistan: Banned under religious restrictions.

Uzbekistan: Banned in the 1990s.

These nations, including Muslim-majority states, experienced the Brotherhood’s political Islam as a destabilizing force, banning it to protect their societies. America’s failure to act emboldens groups like CAIR which shield mosques from FBI inquiries and push Palestinian activism to dominate U.S. politics, as Awad boasted of “unseating” Biden. Projects like Texas’ EPIC City, backed by CAIR’s denials of Sharia intent, mirror this deception, raising alarms about parallel communities. We must ban the Brotherhood, revoke CAIR’s and ISNA’s tax-exempt status, and reopen the Holy Land case to dismantle their network. The time for naivety is over—America must wake up, reject the Brotherhood’s lies, and protect the 80% who demand safety and truth from a radical ideology bent on domination.

