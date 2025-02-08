President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have pulled off a chess maneuver that has left the world in awe. When the recent Israel-Hamas hostage deal was first announced, it was met with skepticism and derision from all corners - the media, Republicans, Democrats, and even National Security experts.

The media, ever eager to critique, initially painted the deal as lopsided, a desperate move by Israel, perhaps even a sign of weakness. Headlines screamed of concessions and compromises, missing the strategic depth of the play entirely. But as we now see, this was not just a move on the chessboard; it was the opening gambit in a much larger game.

Republicans and Democrats alike were caught off guard. The GOP, expecting a show of strength from Trump, saw what they believed to be a softening stance. Democrats criticized the deal as a capitulation to terrorism, fearing it would only embolden Hamas. Little did they know, this was but one piece moving across a board where Trump and Bibi were playing at least four dimensions ahead.

Even seasoned National Security experts, those who pride themselves on foresight, were blindsided. They labeled the deal shortsighted, focusing on the immediate release of hostages without considering the broader geopolitical strategy. Now, as the plan unfolds, it's clear these experts were playing checkers in a chess grandmaster's tournament.

The true genius of Trump and Netanyahu's strategy has now come to light. By leveraging the hostage deal, they've orchestrated a scenario where the U.S. is set to take control of Gaza, effectively 'cleaning out' the region. The plan to relocate Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, initially seen as a controversial and impractical suggestion, is now in motion. Trump's vision of transforming Gaza into an "international place" or even the "Riviera of the Middle East" has shifted from a punchline to policy.

While everyone was fixated on the immediate implications of the hostage deal, Trump and Bibi were setting up a cascade of diplomatic moves. This isn't just about peace or conflict in the Middle East; it's about reshaping the geopolitical landscape with the U.S. firmly in the driver's seat.

The skepticism has morphed into astonishment as we witness the execution of a strategy that has been in the works longer than anyone anticipated. The so-called 'lopsided' deal was nothing less than the initial pawn sacrifice in a game where Trump and Netanyahu are the grandmasters, playing 4D chess while the rest of the world struggles with the basics of checkers.

In this new era of international strategy, one thing is clear: never underestimate the art of the deal when it's in the hands of those who see beyond the next move.

