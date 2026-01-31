The Infiltration of Our Political Parties

The Muslim Brotherhood’s plan for America is unfolding with chilling precision. As outlined in documents such as the Explanatory Memorandum, the strategy is not one of open confrontation, but of patient, systematic infiltration. Followers are encouraged to embed themselves within both major political parties, rise into positions of influence, and quietly shape policy from within. This dual-track approach allows influence across the political spectrum while minimizing scrutiny.

While infiltrators exist on both the right and the left, the alliance with the radical left has become the most visible and dangerous phase. Progressive movements have increasingly embraced Brotherhood-aligned causes despite glaring ideological contradictions—such as leftist advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights clashing with Islamist views, or feminist ideals colliding with sharia-based gender norms. This alliance survives on shared anti-Western sentiment, enabling mutual advancement at the expense of America’s core values.

The results are no longer theoretical. Progressive organizations have mobilized voters, raised significant funds, and propelled aligned candidates into office. In the 2025 elections alone, dozens of Muslim candidates won nationwide, capturing several mayoral races. Most notably, Zohran Mamdani secured the mayoralty of America’s largest city. Virginia Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi also became the first Muslim woman elected to any statewide office in the country. CAIR publicly celebrated these key victories, underscoring the growing political clout of Brotherhood-aligned networks within Democratic strongholds.

The consequences are immediate and predictable. Mamdani wasted no time—on his first day in office—revoking key executive orders from his predecessor, including the city’s adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism and restrictions on boycotting Israel, moves decried by Jewish organizations and Israel’s government as stripping significant safeguards for Jewish New Yorkers. This is not coincidence; it is the playbook in action: ally with the left to gain power, then advance an agenda that erodes the very foundations of the republic.

Americans must wake up to this reality. Our elections, institutions, and freedoms are too precious to lose through complacency. Knowing what is at stake, we cannot allow CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood to continue exerting influence over the future of our country. Congress must pass the Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2025, formally recognizing the Muslim Brotherhood as the terrorist organization it is. Click the “ACT NOW” button below to contact your members of Congress and urge them to support this must-pass legislation.

The Brotherhood’s strategy succeeds only when good people remain silent—and silence is a luxury we can no longer afford. The survival of our republic depends on exposing these threats and standing firm before it’s too late.

