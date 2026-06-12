Western civilization—forged in blood, genius, and sacrifice—is under siege from within. For decades, elites have pursued a suicidal policy of open-door immigration from the third world, flooding our nations with millions who often reject our values, strain our systems, and erode the very foundations of freedom, security, and prosperity. This is not compassion. It is national self-sabotage. We must slam the brakes on mass inflows from incompatible regions now—before it is too late.

Europe has been hit hardest. Since 2000, the continent has absorbed millions of migrants from Muslim-majority countries through asylum claims, family reunification, and irregular entries. Pew Research documented a staggering 3.7 million Muslim migrants arriving between 2010 and 2016 alone.

In 2026: Approximately 47–49 million Muslims reside in Europe (excluding Turkey).

The results have been catastrophic. Parallel societies have formed in cities across France, Sweden, Germany, and beyond—enclaves where Western law yields to tribal customs and Islamist influence. Crime has exploded: official statistics reveal massive overrepresentation of certain migrant groups in rape, gang violence, and violent assaults. The 2015 Cologne sexual assaults and the UK’s Pakistani grooming gang scandals were not anomalies—they were the predictable harvest of importing cultures that treat women as property and outsiders with contempt. Terrorism stalks the streets: Paris, Manchester, Berlin, and countless foiled plots trace back to asylum seekers, failed claimants, or their radicalized offspring.



Welfare systems groan under the weight. Social trust collapses. Native birth rates languish below replacement while migrant fertility and chain migration accelerate a demographic takeover. Europe is sleepwalking into civilizational replacement.



The United States has not escaped. Since 2000, the foreign-born population from Muslim-majority countries has more than doubled, surging by over 2 million.

In 2026: Approximately 4.9–5.3 million Muslims live in the United States.

While smaller in scale than Europe’s flood, these inflows—combined with the chaotic southern border crisis—have imported real dangers: Islamist terror plots, cartel-driven fentanyl deaths, gang violence, and mounting welfare burdens. Our vetting systems are overwhelmed. Radical elements exploit the chaos. We are diluting the high-trust, high-skill culture that made America exceptional.

From a national security perspective, this is madness. We cannot properly screen millions pouring in from failed states steeped in jihadist ideology, supremacist doctrines, and hostility to our way of life. Polls have long shown troubling pockets of support for sharia and extremism within these communities. One successful infiltrator or radicalized second-generation actor can slaughter dozens. The threat is not theoretical—it is proven in blood on European soil and in American cities.

This is no longer about economics or “diversity.” It is an existential assault on our survival as Western peoples. Low native birthrates plus relentless low-skilled, culturally alien immigration from the third world is not enrichment—it is replacement. Europe risks becoming a balkanized shadow of its former self, with cities where free speech, women’s rights, and secular democracy retreat under pressure. America risks the same slow erosion of the exceptional nation our ancestors built. Importing populations from societies that failed to create prosperity or liberty at home guarantees we import those failures here. We are surrendering our birthright for the illusion of moral superiority.

The solution demands passion and courage: Halt mass low-skilled and asylum migration from high-risk third-world regions immediately. Implement strict merit-based systems that prioritize skills, assimilation potential, and cultural compatibility. Secure every border. Deport criminals and failed claimants without apology. End chain migration and refugee programs that have become Trojan horses. Help developing nations fix themselves instead of emptying them into ours.

The West did not conquer the world by being weak or apologetic. We built it through strength, clarity, and unapologetic defense of our civilization. If we continue this blind experiment, future generations will curse us for the ruins we left them. The time for half-measures is over. Close the gates. Save the West.