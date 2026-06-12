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Matt's avatar
Matt
4h

We are allowed far too many followers of the Islamic ideology to move into our country. This is the fall of the Roman and Persian empires and is now destroying Western Europe. All immigration of Muslims must be stopped and they need to be removed from our shores immediately. Their tribal instincts, piracy in their DNA, and murders theories, which is their doctrine towards the non-believer needs to be recognized for what it is. There is no such thing as a radical Muslim if they follow the Quran, it is their doctrine.

Wake up, you’ve got 1500 years of history to analyze if you haven’t figured this out yet.🇺🇸🦅

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CINDY L's avatar
CINDY L
3h

We need to take a closer look into the Islamic resort in Illinois.

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