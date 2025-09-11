Noah Rothman’s incisive Commentary article, “The Left Excuses and Embraces Political Violence,” published in September 2025, lays bare the Left’s alarming shift toward rationalizing and even celebrating political violence when it serves their ideological ends. This trend, Rothman argues, erodes the rule of law and threatens American democracy, demanding a fierce response from those who cherish a free society.

Share

Rothman cites the 2020 riots, where billions in damages were brushed off as “mostly peaceful,” and progressive figures like Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who frame violent protests as “frustration” but vilify conservative resistance.

This double standard, Rothman notes, is amplified on social media, where X posts reveal activists praising “direct action” against “fascists”—a term loosely applied to anyone right of center.

The media’s silence on cases like the 2025 murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, stabbed to death on a Charlotte train while bystanders did nothing, reflects a society paralyzed by fear of “wrong” intervention.

Rothman ties this to the “deserved” movement, where attacks on white victims, like a Cincinnati councilwoman’s 2025 post cheering a mob assault, are glorified online. This stems from the Left’s rejection of color-blind justice, excusing crimes by “marginalized” perpetrators and enabling predators like Zarutska’s killer, a career criminal freed by soft-on-crime policies.

Rothman’s solution is clear: Americans must reject this tolerance for violence and demand equal justice. Conservatives must lead, exposing the Left’s complicity and championing law and order. His analysis, grounded in real-world cases, is a wake-up call to restore moral clarity. Credit to Noah Rothman for this urgent warning in Commentary.

For too long, the Left has cloaked itself in the moral high ground, preaching compassion while excusing chaos and division. Their embrace of violence and selective outrage reveals an immoral, disgraceful agenda that prioritizes power over principle. It’s time to call them out, hold them accountable, and reclaim justice for all Americans, free from their destructive hypocrisy.

Source: Noah Rothman, “The Left Excuses and Embraces Political Violence,” Commentary, September 2025, www.commentary.org/articles/noah-rothman/left-excuses-embraces-political-violence/