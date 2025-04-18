The Left is waging a relentless war on what we’re calling “The 80%”—the vast majority of Americans who demand fairness, safety, and common sense. Through aggressive lawsuits, progressive activists and Blue State leaders are defying the will of roughly 80% of the public, as polls consistently show. From erasing women in sports and private spaces to protecting dangerous illegal aliens and clinging to divisive Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) mandates, the Left’s agenda alienates the mainstream. Worse, their hypocrisy is glaring, as seen in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ crusade against Donald Trump, which now crumbles under the weight of her own alleged crimes. As the Left self-destructs, it’s time to reach out to our liberal friends and welcome them into the family of common sense.

Take women’s sports. Trump’s February 5, 2025, executive order, “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” enforces Title IX to protect female athletes by barring biological males from girls’ competitions. Yet, the Left sues to overturn it, with the ACLU challenging New Hampshire’s similar state law and the DOJ targeting Maine’s non-compliance on April 16, 2025. These lawsuits prioritize a tiny minority—fewer than 10 transgender NCAA athletes—over the 70% of Americans who, per a 2023 Gallup poll, oppose biological males in women’s sports. This erases decades of women’s progress, endangering fairness and safety.

Call on Congress to Permanently Protect Women and Girls!

On immigration, Trump’s deportation policies, including targeting gang members like Tren de Aragua, aim to restore safety. Yet, Blue States and activists sue, as in Espinoza Escalona v. Noem, to block transfers of dangerous criminals, prioritizing illegal aliens over the 80% who, per Rasmussen Reports, demand stronger borders. These actions leave communities vulnerable while ignoring public outcry. Democrats are literally defending a verified MS-13 Gangster that admits to punching his American wife in the face!

Stop the Judicial Coup! Rein in Rogue Partisan Judges.

The DEI fight is equally disconnected. Trump’s January 2025 orders dismantled federal DEI programs, but groups like Lambda Legal sue, defending policies 60% of Americans, per a 2024 YouGov poll, find divisive. Blue States like California back these suits, alienating the 80% who value merit over forced equity.

Nowhere is the Left’s hypocrisy more evident than with Letitia James. Elected in 2018 with partisan backers funding her campaign on a promise to “get Trump,” James targeted him with a civil fraud lawsuit in 2022, alleging he inflated property values—accusations critics call politically motivated, given her campaign rhetoric labeling Trump an “illegitimate president.” Her case, which led to a $454 million penalty, is now overshadowed by her own alleged mortgage fraud. On April 14, 2025, the Federal Housing Finance Agency referred James to the DOJ, accusing her of falsifying records to secure favorable loans, including claiming a Virginia home as her primary residence despite New York residency requirements. Legal experts, like Jonathan Turley, call this “perfectly crushing” irony, noting James prosecuted Trump for similar financial misstatements. As investigations deepen, James’ credibility unravels, exposing the Left’s weaponization of lawfare.

The Left’s lawsuits—erasing women, shielding criminals, enforcing DEI, and targeting political foes—defy the 80%. As James and the Left implode under their own contradictions, conservatives must extend a hand to liberals disillusioned by this radicalism. Join us in the fight for fairness, safety, and truth—welcome to the family of common sense!

Share

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!