The world is watching—and increasingly, the world is following.

When the United States finally took long-overdue action to designate elements of the Muslim Brotherhood and its affiliated networks as terrorist organizations, it didn’t just send a message at home. It sent a signal across the globe. Leadership matters. And when America leads, others take notice.

That is exactly what is happening now.

In the wake of U.S. action, countries around the world have begun to move. Argentina has already designated multiple branches of the Brotherhood as terrorist organizations. The Dutch Parliament has approved a motion to ban the group and is now exploring ways to fast-track such designations. In Ireland, lawmakers are openly questioning why their government has failed to act, especially in light of decisive steps taken by the United States.

This is how global leadership works. One decisive action creates a ripple effect.

But let’s be clear: what we are seeing is only a partial response to a much larger threat.

The current approach—designating individual “chapters” of the Muslim Brotherhood—is not enough. It misunderstands the nature of the organization itself. The Brotherhood is not a loose collection of unrelated groups. It is a unified, global movement with a shared ideology, shared objectives, and a long-term strategy that has been documented for decades.

Organizations like ACT for America have repeatedly highlighted one of the most revealing pieces of evidence: the Brotherhood’s own “Explanatory Memorandum.” This document, entered into evidence in federal court, outlines a chilling objective—conducting a “grand jihad” aimed at eliminating and destroying Western civilization from within.

Those are not the words of critics. Those are the words of the organization itself.

And yet, despite this, policymakers continue to approach the Brotherhood as if it can be compartmentalized—labeling one branch while ignoring another, sanctioning activity in one country while allowing it to flourish in another.

This piecemeal strategy, without elevating the terrorist designation to the entire organization, is not just ineffective. It is dangerous.

The reality is that the Brotherhood’s ideology underpins and inspires some of the most dangerous terrorist organizations in the world, from Al-Qaeda to ISIS to Hamas. Its influence is not limited by borders. Its networks operate across continents, often through seemingly legitimate institutions—charities, advocacy groups, educational organizations, and media platforms.

In the United States, the Brotherhood has been particularly strategic. It exploits the very freedoms that define the nation—leveraging open systems and legal protections to advance its agenda. It embeds itself within civil society, shaping narratives, influencing policy, and expanding its reach—all while presenting a carefully crafted image of moderation.

But the facts tell a different story.

According to the 2026 Annual Threat Assessment from the U.S. intelligence community, Islamist ideology tied to organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood poses a direct threat to the foundational principles of Western civilization. This is not speculation. It is a documented national security concern.

And yet, even now, critical gaps remain. The Brotherhood continues to operate freely in global hubs like Istanbul and Doha—centers that serve as command points for a vast international network.

So the question must be asked: if the threat is global, why is the response limited?

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Designating a handful of branches as terror groups is a much welcomed step—but it is not the solution. Leadership does not stop at the first move—it requires finishing the job. The Muslim Brotherhood’s goals are incompatible with the values of a free society, and it must be stopped.

Across the Middle East, governments that have lived with the consequences of Islamist movements firsthand have already drawn a clear line. Countries like Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Syria have designated the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization, recognizing the threat it poses not just through violence, but through its ideological and political infrastructure. Their actions serve as a stark warning to the West: the threat is real, and ignoring it does not make it disappear.

Knowing this, it is past time for the United States to designate the Muslim Brotherhood, in its entirety, as a terrorist organization. Contact your members of Congress, using ACT for America’s convenient constituent outreach tool, and tell them to support Senator Ted Cruz’s Muslim Brotherhood Terrorist Designation Act of 2025. Simply click the “ACT NOW” button below and utilize our prewritten email, call script and social media posts to get this pivotal message to your specific legislators. Congress can make this designation a reality, and with a strong push by our grassroots network, we can let them know that this is a priority for the American people.

Be strong. Be bold. Take action today!

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