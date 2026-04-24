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John
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Thank you so much for what you are doing B. Gabriel. My Wife is getting people besides herself to speak to the City Council about not allowing Muslim mosques in our town. I have told her that I believe we should first do our best to have their designation as a “Religion” removed and have them declared a Cult instead of a Religion. The Behavior called for in the KORAN and practiced on the streets is that of a Cult. They are not happy with minding their own business/shiria law they force everyone to obey and live by their ways including their religious practices. This is not acceptable Religious practice for USA and I will add that it puts them firmly in the class of a Cult. Having already, since inception in about 700AD, killed roughly 270Million people and enslaved several more millions I think they have earned the designation of “The Deadliest Cult” in history of the world. They don’t deserve to be classified with the many peaceful religions of the world, They are a Cult!!!!

Sincerely, Powelson Scott

Former Minute Man

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