Act for America is fighting to make President Trump’s election security vision law! His push for mandatory voter ID, proof of citizenship, paper ballots, and one-day voting aims to eliminate fraud and restore trust.

Act for America is driving results through the voice of the people. We helped pass 84 election integrity bills in 31 states. Yet, only Alabama, Ohio, and Texas enforce strong voter ID and non-citizen voting protections. Florida alone earns an A for election security, blocking five major vulnerabilities. Just 28 states ban risky practices, such as drop boxes and private funding. We’re working to codify Trump’s reforms—paper ballots, public hand counts, and banning voting machines—nationwide.

Donate today to fuel our 50-state, 98%-county grassroots network coverage, delivering your voice in minutes a day—not rhetoric, but results.

Federal laws prohibit non-citizen voting, but weak state laws and enforcement leave major gaps. Act for America is mobilizing to make this the standard in every state, supporting Attorney General Pam Bondi’s tough enforcement and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s efforts to clean voter rolls.

Join us to secure the 2026 midterms and beyond with a tax-deductible donation of $25, $50, $75, or more!

Become a member and help ensure only American citizens shape our future.

In Gratitude,

Brigitte Gabriel

Founder & Chairman, Act for America

P.S. Real results, not rhetoric, define us. Join the fight for secure elections, secure borders, safe cities, and stopping stealth Jihad—donate today to amplify your voice!

Share