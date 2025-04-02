Over the past two years, we at ACT for America have roared into battle and claimed victories that echo across this nation—victories fueled by your unwavering passion and the might of the mightiest digital grassroots army America has ever witnessed. Now over 5 million members strong, spanning 98% of U.S. counties, we’ve turned small donations into a tidal wave of change. In 2024 alone, you powered hundreds of millions of direct actions—emails, calls, petitions—doubling our impact from the year before.

It's because of people like you that we muscled EVERY Trump cabinet nominee confirmed, now hard at work gutting the deep state swamp! That’s the sound of freedom ringing loud, and it’s because of you!

Last week alone, we fought to ‘Reign in Rogue Judges’ and ‘Dismantle the Teachers’ Unions’; this week, we must pass the ‘SAVE Act National Voter ID.’ These are the top 80/20 Issues that we can’t afford to lose!

Look at what we’ve achieved together: we’ve crushed harmful legislation, pushing back against threats to our national security, election integrity, and constitutional freedoms. Our relentless fight for voter ID laws, paper ballots, and clean voter rolls sent 43 million messages to lawmakers—up from 20.4 million—securing electoral transparency state by state. We didn’t just talk about it; we made it happen, bill by bill, with your $5, $10, and $25 gifts stacking up to outmuscle the deep-pocketed elites. This isn’t a think tank—it’s a battle tank, and you’re the firepower.

Our secret? It’s not slick lobbyists or corporate cash—it’s the sheer grit of millions of everyday Americans like you, united in purpose, amplified by modest contributions that pack a punch. We’ve outmaneuvered the opposition, proving grassroots muscle can move mountains. From blocking Sharia creep to defending our borders, we’ve shown the world that when the people rise, no force can stop us.

But here’s the fire in our belly now: with our new President and his dream team administration taking the helm, we’ve got a historic shot to cement these wins and charge toward even bolder horizons. The clock’s ticking—we’ve got to move fast, strike hard, and get it done in record time. The swamp won’t drain itself, and the stakes have never been higher.

260 Million Thundering Actions Passing 270+ Bills!

In Gratitude,

Brigitte Gabriel



