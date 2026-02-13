The Senate Must Pass the SAVE America Act

No excuses—make it happen! Urge your U.S. Senators to pass the SAVE America Act TODAY. Click here and turn up the heat!



Today we celebrate a hard-fought triumph for election integrity and the very soul of our republic. As many of you now know, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the SAVE America Act, a bold measure that strikes at the heart of vulnerabilities in our voting system. This isn’t just legislation—it’s a safeguard against fraud and a reaffirmation that American elections belong to American citizens alone.

At its core, the SAVE America Act mandates proof of citizenship for voter registration and requires valid photo ID at the polls. These commonsense reforms deliver immense benefits: They ensure that only eligible U.S. citizens cast ballots, closing loopholes that could allow non-citizens to dilute our voices. Voter ID protects every vote by verifying identity, preventing impersonation and double-voting while building trust in the process. Proving citizenship upholds the sacred principle that our democracy is for those who swear allegiance to this nation—not outsiders or those who might exploit our openness. Poll after poll shows overwhelming support—over 80% of Americans, including majorities across parties and demographics, back these measures. It’s not suppression; it’s security, plain and simple.

We owe a debt of gratitude to the courageous House Republicans who championed this bill, led by Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, alongside steadfast allies like House Leadership and the overwhelming majority who voted yes. They stood firm against the noise, aligning with the will of the American people who demand fair, transparent elections. These patriots didn’t cave to political pressure—they delivered for us, proving that true leadership means putting country first.

But our work is far from done.

The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it faces a steeper climb. With the 60-vote threshold to overcome a filibuster, Democrats are poised to obstruct this popular reform. That’s why we must push for a “talking filibuster”— where senators must hold the floor and speak indefinitely to block progress.

Yes, it will be a time suck, dragging on for hours or days. Democrats would rather waste precious Senate time lambasting a bill backed by the vast majority of Americans than roll up their sleeves and work on real solutions. But if that’s the price to expose their tactics and get this done, so be it.

Imagine the spectacle: One by one, opposing senators standing up to rail against policies the people want—stronger voter ID, citizenship verification, and shields against fraud. They’ll be on tape, either misleading the public, demonizing commonsense protections, or resorting to scare tactics to paint this bill as the boogeyman.

We’ve already seen their messaging crumble. First, party leaders pushed the narrative that it would disenfranchise minorities, desperately trying to revive the “Jim Crow 2.0” smear. That flopped miserably. Then, suddenly, the focus shifted to claims it would hurt women’s ability to vote—clutching at straws over name changes or documentation. What’s next? They’re running out of excuses, and a standing filibuster would lay it all bare for the world to see.

This is our moment to act. Contact your U.S. Senators today and demand they pass the SAVE America Act without delay. Flood their offices with calls, emails, and message them on social media—apply every bit of pressure you can. Securing fair and secure elections is priority number one.

Use ACT for America's powerful constituent outreach tool by clicking "ACT NOW" below to make your voice heard instantly and effectively.

We must maintain maximum pressure now—and keep it on—until the bill clears the Senate. The time for hesitation is over. Let’s finish what we started and protect our democracy.

At the time of this writing, 48 GOP Senators are signed on as co-sponsors, with the latest additions—Sens. Tim Scott, Roger Wicker, and Shelley Moore Capito—joining the fight February 12th. That’s momentum we can’t squander. Do not let up. Do not relent. Do not let this opportunity pass us by.

