Just days ago, Rep. Keith Self (R-TX), co-chair of the Sharia-Free America Caucus, announced that the group had reached 63 members representing 25 states across the nation. This welcome news sent a clear signal: more and more lawmakers are awakening to the threat that Sharia law poses to American liberty and the Constitution. But his count was outdated almost immediately. Within 24 hours of Rep. Self’s update, newly sworn-in Congressman Clay Fuller (R-GA) proudly declared himself the 64th member, posting on X: “We defend the U.S. Constitution by banning Sharia Law. No exceptions. American law only.” The nation’s newest U.S. House member is off to a strong start in Washington.

This explosive growth in just a few months — from its launch in December 2025 by Reps. Self and Chip Roy (R-TX) — is no accident. It reflects the deep concern of the American people and the willingness of their elected representatives to confront a threat that polite Washington has too often ignored or downplayed. Sharia is not merely a personal religious code. It is a comprehensive legal, political, and social system that is fundamentally incompatible with the U.S. Constitution, individual rights, and Western civilization. It subordinates women, punishes apostasy, endorses harsh corporal punishments, and advances Islamic supremacy all other law. When Sharia adherents demand parallel legal systems, special accommodations, or the silencing of criticism, they are not practicing tolerance — they are advancing a supremacist ideology that seeks to replace American freedom with submission.

The Sharia-Free America Caucus exists precisely to stop this infiltration before it takes deeper root. Members are committed to ensuring that no foreign or religious law supplants the Constitution in our courts, schools, communities, or government. They support legislation that reaffirms American law as supreme, blocks the enforcement of Sharia-based judgments, and confronts Islamist influence operations head-on. Recent House floor speeches by caucus members have highlighted real-world examples: demands for Sharia-compliant finance, attempts to stifle free speech under blasphemy rules, and growing parallel societies in certain enclaves that mirror the failures seen across Europe.

Rep. Self captured the momentum perfectly: “This rapid growth reflects a strong commitment among members to confront the threat of Sharia head-on. We will not back down. Most caucuses fade, but this one is just getting started.”

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The surge to 64 members demonstrates that persistent citizen engagement works. When patriots contact their representatives, even if the initial response is slow, the message is heard. These lawmakers are responding to the clear will of their constituents. This caucus stands as a bulwark against the same creeping Islamization that has transformed neighborhoods in Britain, France, Sweden, and elsewhere into no-go zones where Sharia patrols operate and native populations feel like strangers in their own land. America still has time to prevent that fate, but only if we act decisively and without apology.

Every state needs leaders who understand that American law must remain supreme — no exceptions, no compromises. If you haven’t already done so, contact your state’s elected officials and let them know America is waking up to the threat. Click the “ACT NOW” button below to advocate for a Sharia-Free Caucus in your state today. Demand that your representatives stand with the growing coalition in Washington and declare unequivocally: American law only.

The Constitution is not negotiable. Our freedoms were purchased with blood and must be defended with courage. The Sharia-Free America Caucus is leading the way — and with continued grassroots pressure, this movement will only grow stronger until Sharia has no foothold anywhere in these United States.

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