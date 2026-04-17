Act for America

Act for America

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ER's avatar
ER
2h

This SHOULD NOT EVEN BE A QUESTION IN THIS COUNTRY !!!!

Those who support Sharia Law in this country DO NOT BELONG HERE PERIOD !!!!!!! They are seeking to overthrow our government and destroy our country! THEY ARE TRULY ENEMIES OF OUR COUNTRY & THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!

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Stephen Russell's avatar
Stephen Russell
3h

Lets get the Senate too involved & others

Make United vs Sharia Law

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