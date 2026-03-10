The tide is turning in our relentless battle to safeguard the very foundations of our great nation. We told you about the creation of the Sharia-Free America Caucus. We brought you their latest press conference. Now, the Sharia-Free America Caucus in Congress has just welcomed its 47th member! Co-founded by the unyielding champions of freedom, Reps. Chip Roy and Keith Self of Texas, this powerhouse group is expanding faster than ever, drawing in courageous leaders who refuse to let foreign ideologies erode our American way of life.

The latest warrior to join the ranks is none other than Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, a fierce defender of our values who recognizes the clear and present danger. This isn’t just another addition—it’s a thunderous statement that more and more representatives are waking up to the threat. The caucus—composed of members from 22 states—stands as a bulwark, committed to preserving our culture, our freedoms, and our Constitution against an ideology that has already poisoned nations across Europe, turning once-vibrant societies into shadows of their former selves. We’ve seen it happen: countries like the UK and France grappling with parallel legal systems, where Sharia courts operate in the shadows, undermining national sovereignty and equality under the law. We cannot—must not—let that darkness take root here in the United States.

And speaking of triumphs, let’s tip our hats to Texas. Proposition 10 just sailed through with an astounding 95% GOP primary voter approval, calling for the outright banning of Sharia law in the Lone Star State. The message from Republican voters could not be more clear. As Rep. Keith Self so powerfully declared, “Texans stand for America, not Sharia.”

In a world where complacency invites invasion, it’s refreshing to see states like Texas stepping up, drawing a line in the sand, and saying “not on our watch.” Texas Republican primary voters didn’t just vote to send a message; they roared their commitment to the principles that make America exceptional: liberty, justice, and equality for all.

But why is this fight so urgent? Why must we rally against Sharia with every fiber of our being? Let’s be crystal clear: Sharia isn’t just a set of religious guidelines—it’s an archaic belief system that clashes head-on with our Constitution and the freedoms we hold dear. Under Sharia, women are treated as second-class citizens. Women face stoning for “adultery” or flogging for defying dress codes. It’s a system that crushes free speech, punishing blasphemy or criticism of Islam with death, silencing dissent and fostering fear. This isn’t progress; it’s a regression to medieval brutality that has no place in a modern, democratic society.

Europe’s cautionary tale is unfolding before our eyes. If we allow even a foothold here, we risk the same fate: our courts compromised, our schools indoctrinated, our communities divided. Sharia isn’t compatible with America—it’s antithetical to it. It seeks to impose a theocratic rule that overrides our Bill of Rights, turning the land of the free into a land of submission.

That’s why ACT for America is sounding the alarm and calling on every state legislature to form their own Sharia-Free Caucuses without delay. Imagine it: 50 state caucuses united in this cause, each one fighting to legislatively fortify against this encroaching threat. From Florida’s sunny shores to California’s bustling cities, we need leaders with foresight and fortitude. We’ve seen what happens when we ignore the warning signs—entire civilizations crumble.

The momentum is with us. The Sharia-Free America Caucus’s growth in Congress is proof that Americans are ready to fight back. Click “ACT NOW” below to contact your state legislators, demand the creation of state-level Sharia-Free caucuses, and let’s ensure that America remains a beacon of freedom, not a casualty of complacency.

Together, we will prevail—for our children, our Constitution, and our country!

