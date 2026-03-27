The Sharia-Free America Caucus Takes the Floor

On Thursday, a powerful moment unfolded on the floor of the United States House of Representatives. Members of the Sharia-Free America Caucus, led by courageous voices like caucus co-founders Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), stood united for a full hour to confront a threat that too many have ignored for far too long: the creeping influence of Sharia law in our nation.

Sharia is not merely a personal faith. It is a comprehensive legal and political system that relegates women to second-class status, comparing them to livestock in its foundational texts. It endorses child marriage, grants women only half the inheritance of men, and values a woman’s testimony in court as a fraction of a man’s. These are not ancient relics—they are active doctrines enforced wherever Sharia takes root, from the streets of Europe to radical enclaves here in the States.

With now 60 members representing 25 states—half the country—the caucus sent a clear, uncompromising message: One nation, one Constitution, one rule of law. America will not import or accommodate a parallel legal system that directly contradicts the principles of liberty, equality, and individual rights that define our republic.

Rep. Self laid out example after example of Sharia’s incompatibility with American values. He pointed to France and the United Kingdom as stark cautionary tales—nations where hesitation and political calculations allowed Sharia-influenced no-go zones, parallel societies, and eroded freedoms to take hold. The pattern is unmistakable: unchecked migration paired with cultural relativism leads to division, violence, and the gradual replacement of Western norms.

After Rep. Self’s opening remarks, numerous caucus members took to the podium. Rep. Randy Webster (R-TX) cut to the heart of the matter, declaring that he recognized the urgency of this fight two decades ago. “There is only one law of the land—the U.S. Constitution,” he stated firmly. “You don’t bring a separate legal system into the United States of America! We will keep America, America!”

Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) was blunt and unapologetic: “Sharia law is not compatible with Western Civilization.” He highlighted the emboldenment of radical elements in New York City under Mayor Zohran Mamdani, where supporters of violent ideologies feel increasingly empowered. Even after a recent terror attack in NYC, the response from city leadership deflected blame away from the ideology driving it, instead pointing fingers at white supremacy. This refusal to name the threat only makes it more dangerous.

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) drew a firm line: “We will not allow Sharia in our schools or in our institutions.” She reiterated that the members of this caucus refuse to bow to political correctness. They stand in defense of the Judeo-Christian principles that have made America the freest, most prosperous nation in history.

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) called the event historic—the largest gathering of lawmakers ever to speak out on the House floor against the Islamization of America. He warned of European holidays canceled or disrupted out of fear of attacks, and quoted a radical imam in New York who openly declared, “Islam is better than democracy.” That same imam, he pointed out, has received high praise from Mayor Mamdani himself.

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Rep. Chip Roy drove home the point: You cannot win a war you refuse to admit exists. He referenced the 1991 Explanatory Memorandum of the Muslim Brotherhood, a document that explicitly outlines their strategy for “civilizational jihad” and subversion from within. The Muslim Brotherhood’s influence and agenda are not conspiracy theories—they are spelled out in their own words.

One by one, patriotic members took the microphone, warning of the consequences of apathy in the face of Sharia’s advance. This is not fear-mongering. It is a clear-eyed warning grounded in facts: the rapid spread of Sharia across Western Europe, the no-go zones, the grooming gangs, the suppression of free speech, the honor violence, and the demographic shifts that have transformed once-cohesive societies.

ACT for America has been on the front lines of this battle for years, sounding the alarm, educating the public, and mobilizing citizens. We are proud to work closely with these steadfast members of Congress who refuse to look the other way. ACT for America Founder and Chairman Brigitte Gabriel met personally with caucus members, including co-founder Rep. Self, just prior to the Sharia-Free America Caucus’ Special Order Hour. She shared firsthand accounts from her own life under radical Islam and delivered her perspective on how to confront the growing threat here at home.

The rapid growth of the Sharia-Free America Caucus—from its founding to now having representatives from half the states—is a sign that the tide is turning. Patriots in Washington are waking up. They understand that preserving our culture, our security, and our constitutional republic requires confronting this ideology head-on, without apology.

Sharia and Western civilization cannot coexist under one roof. History has shown us what happens when nations accommodate it: lost freedoms, divided societies, and rising violence. America was founded on the idea that all men and women are created equal, endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights. We will not trade that birthright for the chains of any supremacist legal code.

The Sharia-Free America Caucus is leading the charge, standing shoulder to shoulder with ACT for America to defend our Constitution and preserve our way of life. Click “ACT NOW” below to contact your state legislators and demand they form their own Sharia-Free Caucuses — because if Congress can summon the courage, so can your state.

Let’s keep America Sharia-free.

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