Weeks ago, we sounded the alarm loud and clear about the so-called Dignity Act. This bipartisan legislation, pushed hardest by Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL), masquerades as a balanced fix for our broken immigration system. In reality, it represents a dangerous step toward rewarding illegal behavior at the precise moment America has demanded enforcement, security, and an end to the chaos at our southern border.

Our supporters heard the warning and responded with the fierce determination that defines the America First movement. Patriots from every corner of this great nation—Texas to Tennessee, Florida to the heartland—flooded the phone lines, inboxes, and offices of their representatives in Congress. Emails poured in by the tens of thousands. This overwhelming outreach made it impossible for lawmakers to ignore the message: There is no place for stealth amnesty in the United States of America, not now, not ever.

The results spoke for themselves. What had been a dominant talking point in the headlines suddenly faded to a whisper. The aggressive push for the Dignity Act (H.R. 4393) lost its momentum almost overnight. True conservative voices refused to stay silent. Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) stood tall, exposing the bill for exactly what it is: a betrayal of the strong immigration policies championed by the Trump administration and the clear mandate delivered by the American people in 2024. Gill rightly called it out as a form of mass amnesty that would undermine mass deportation efforts, shield millions who entered illegally, and prioritize lawbreakers over American citizens, workers, and communities bearing the real costs of open borders.

Other principled Republicans echoed the outrage. The bill’s provisions for deferring removal of certain illegal immigrants, offering work authorization, and creating new legal statuses after payment of fines and back taxes amount to a reward system for those who violated our sovereignty. This is not “dignity”—it is a slap in the face to legal immigrants who waited patiently in line, followed the rules, and respected our laws. It weakens the very enforcement mechanisms needed to secure the border, stop the flow of fentanyl, and restore order.

Why did the initial surge stall? Perhaps Rep. Salazar saw her embrace of this legislation backfiring among the Republican base. Maybe her colleagues were inundated with constituent outrage—emails, social media posts, and relentless calls begging them to drop the aggressive push. It is entirely possible the backlash forced a temporary strategic pause. Whatever the reason, the quiet did not last.

Over the last two days, fresh articles have appeared in major news outlets attempting to revive support for the Dignity Act. Bipartisan press events and coalition-building efforts signal that proponents are regrouping, framing the bill as “tough but fair” or “the only serious solution.” Do not be deceived. This is the same bill that defers removal for eligible illegal immigrants on a multi-year basis, creates pathways that critics across the conservative spectrum have labeled as amnesty in disguise. It clashes directly with the Trump-era policies of border security, interior enforcement, and putting American citizens first.

We stopped the first wave through grassroots power. Now it is time to squash this effort for good. The America First movement proved its strength once; we must prove it again. This is not the moment for complacency. With momentum building in certain circles and bipartisan cosponsors still attached, the threat remains real. A bill like this must never reach the House floor for a vote.

Stand with us as a Patriot Partner in our $26 for 2026 campaign to preserve America and keep our nation strong. We urgently need 500 dedicated Patriot Partners fueling our efforts as we battle to defend our Constitution, our values, and our children’s future.

Use ACT for America’s constituent outreach tool by clicking “ACT NOW” below. Our tool allows you to directly contact your specific U.S. Senators and U.S. Representative. The message is clear: We do not support the Dignity Act or any version of stealth amnesty. Americans voted for secure borders, mass deportations of criminals and recent arrivals—not granting legal status to millions who broke our laws. Any legislation undermining President Trump’s immigration agenda is unacceptable and will be remembered at election time.

We have the power when we act together. Weeks ago, our grassroots pressure worked. Let’s make our voices heard so loudly that even whispers of advancing the Dignity Act evaporate completely.

This is our fight—for sovereignty, for security, and for the future of the American republic. Act now.

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