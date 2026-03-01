The Strike Heard Around the World

Today, we stand witness to a moment that will echo through history – a bold, decisive strike against tyranny that has liberated the world from one of its most vicious oppressors.

Just weeks ago, on Jillian Michaels’ podcast, ACT for America’s Brigitte Gabriel shared her unfiltered thoughts on the brewing storm in the Middle East. She warned of the inevitable clash with Iran, the head of the snake fueling global terror, and predicted that the regime’s days were numbered if the West finally summoned the courage to act. Looking back now, those words feel prescient.

The facts are still unfolding, but the truth is undeniable: America, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our steadfast ally Israel, has drawn a firm line in the sand against the slaughter of innocent protesters. When that red line was crossed by the Iranian regime’s brutality, we responded with precision and power.

The result? The death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, one of the most ruthless dictators the world has ever known, in a targeted strike that also eliminated 40 other top officials in Iran’s oppressive regime. Khamenei, the architect of decades of terror, oppression, and chants of “Death to America,” is gone. The world is unequivocally a safer, better place without him and his enablers. This is not just a military victory; it’s a moral triumph for everyone who has suffered under Islamist extremism.

For too long, this regime has murdered its own people in cold blood, treated women as second-class citizens – or worse – and exported hatred and violence across the globe. They’ve funded proxy wars, armed terrorists, and crushed the dreams of millions of Iranians yearning for liberty.

But no more.

Click here to support ACT for America’s fight for freedom and security—your donation today, no matter how small, makes a real difference!

The Iranian people, brave and resilient, rose up in protest and called out directly to President Trump for help—even as they put their lives on the line. He listened. He kept his promise. In launching these strikes, America and Israel have not only avenged the innocent but have handed the Iranian people a golden opportunity to seize their destiny and reclaim their nation from the clutches of radicalism.

The coming days and weeks will shape Iran’s future. One thing is crystal clear: a government that kills its citizens, subjugates its women, and threatens the free world has no place in the 21st century. Their days are numbered, and the tide is turning toward justice and peace.

This is what happens when strong leadership meets unwavering resolve. President Trump’s administration, in partnership with Israel, has shown the world that America will not tolerate evil – we will confront it head-on. To the Iranian people: This is your moment. Rise up, unite, and build a future free from fear. The world stands with you.

Share